Syncfusion Contributes Opensource .NET MAUI Controls

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion, Inc., the enterprise partner of choice, announces the release of its first set of open-source .NET MAUI controls. The controls are as NuGet packages and will be included in a new .NET MAUI project template for .NET 9.

“Microsoft's .NET MAUI team is thrilled to be collaborating with Syncfusion in the open on GitHub,” said David Ortinau, .NET MAUI Principal Product Manager.“Microsoft welcomes all members of the .NET community to contribute to .NET as it benefits everyone and creates a thriving developer community.”

Below are the 14 open-source controls to be released:

Charts– – Cartesian, Circular, Pyramid, Funnel and Polar ChartCarouselTabViewSegmentedControlChipsEffectsViewShimmerPull To RefreshText Input LayoutNavigation Drawer

Source code available at:

“Syncfusion believes .NET MAUI represents the future of cross-platform development for .NET developers. We are fully committed to being an active and contributing member within the open-source ecosystem,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion.“Our open-source contributions are just the beginning-we are dedicated to continuous innovation, addressing existing challenges, and enhancing the platform's capabilities. By collaborating with the broader developer community, we will not only strengthen .NET MAUI but also help shape it into the most powerful tool for cross-platform development.”

“Syncfusion has already made a significant impact-having resolved over 75 issues within the product.” Daniel added,“We plan to release additional controls in the future and strongly encourage others in the .NET community to contribute to the development of .NET MAUI.”

To learn more about these open-source controls and Syncfusion's collaboration on .NET MAUI, be sure to tune into .NET Conf on November 12 ( ).

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion, Inc. delivers an award-winning ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support businesses of all sizes–from individual developers and start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio suite, has grown to over 1,800 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the U.S., India, and East Africa, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

