EBONY Unveils 2024 Power 100 List Celebrating Black Brilliance Worldwide

EBONY has unveiled its highly anticipated 2024 EBONY Power 100 list, an inspiring showcase of Black achievement across 10 diverse categories. This year's honorees include icons Keke Palmer, Keith Lee, Snoop Dogg, and Taraji P. Henson, among other pioneers redefining success and pushing boundaries. The star-studded award ceremony, set for Sunday, Nov. 17 at Nya Studios West in Los Angeles, will celebrate these trailblazers and commemorate EBONY's 79th anniversary, reinforcing its legacy as a cornerstone of Black culture.

"We have been gearing up for the most anticipated EBONY Power 100 yet. This iconic list is not just a celebration; it's a vital recognition of those who are shaping culture and driving real change in our communities." said EBONY CEO Eden Bridgeman. "At a time when honoring Black excellence is more important than ever, the excitement is building, and we are excited to unveil the transformative leaders who will define this year's EBONY Power 100!"

From entertainment to activism, this year's lineup features an impressive array of talent and leadership shaping our world, including:

Generation Next presented by United Airlines:

Angel Reese, Ayra Starr, Doechii, Gabby Shepard, Genesis Butler, Kai Cenat, Latto, Monet McMichael, Quincy Wilson, and Uncle Waffles

Influential Creators: Aurora James, Aaliyah Jay, Funny Marco, Jerald "Coop" Cooper, Kahlana Barfield Brown, Kamie Crawford, Keith Lee, Kwame Onwuachi, Micah McDonald, Sean Bankhead and Wayman Bannerman

Artists In Residence:

Aja Monet, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Chloe Arnold, Gabriel Moses, Jeremy Pope, Kennedy Ryan, Kenny Leon, Maleah Joi Moon, Paul Tazewell and Trinity Joy Sanders

Entertainment Powerhouses: Cord Jefferson, Gayle King, Kenan Thompson, Kerry Washington, Maya Rudolph, Ryan Coogler, Snoop Dogg , Taraji P. Henson, Tasha Smith and

Vince Staples

Music Innovators:

Charlie Wilson, Coco Jones, Connie Orlando, Jason "J" Carter, Maurice "Moetown" Lee, Steve Canal and Troy Brown, Jon Batiste, Metro Boomin, Rob Gibbs, Samara Joy, SZA and Tyler, The Creator

Media Mavens:

April Ryan, Jennifer Hudson, Joe Budden, Keke Palmer, Lindsay Peoples, Nina Parker, Shannon Sharpe, Sidney Madden, TANK and J. Valentine, and Tasha McCaskiel

STEM Trailblazers:

Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Calcea Johnson and Ne'Kiya Jackson, Ciara Imani May, Dr. Ebony Brown, Heman Bekele, Jasmine Lawrence Campbell, Dr. Khalia Braswell, Professor Lesley Lokko, Dr. Melissa B. Davis and Dr. Tiara Moore

Business Disruptors:

Andrea Nelson Meigs, Ayo Davis, D.J. Vaughn, Dionne Harmon, Eric Austin, Ingrid Best, Kevin Hart, Melissa Butler, Pat McGrath and Tracee Ellis Ross

Community Crusaders presented by Nationwide:

Arian Simone, Aulston Taylor, Damon Hewitt, Gina Duncan, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, Kelley Robinson, Stefanie Brown James, Wawa Gatheru and Governor Wes Moore

Leaders In Sports:

A'ja Wilson, Dawn Staley, Jalen Hurts, Jaylen Brown, Jordan Chiles, Kimberly Browne Davis, Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, Stephen Curry and Tony Clark

The 2024 EBONY Power 100 Gala is supported in sponsorship by: Nationwide, Prime's New Original Series: Cross, United Airlines and Baccarat.

About EBONY

For more than 75 years, EBONY

has served as the leading voice of the Black American experience and is the most influential Black-owned media company in the world. Under new ownership and leadership, EBONY has grown into a multi-media entity, covering cultural news, entertainment, and lifestyle with a commitment to Move Black Forward with EBONY, EBONY Studios, and JET. EBONY continues to be the leading authority and anchor for all facets of Black culture, illuminating the Black perspective and serving as the ultimate curator for the past, present, and future of the Black and African American experience.

EBONY Media Group is a division of 1145 Holdings, LLC.

