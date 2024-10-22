Revolution In Energy Consumption: Mental And Emotional Needs Take Center Stage
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Evolves to Feeling Good" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
From relaxation shots to brain-boosting beverages, the energy-product market looks very different than it did a few years ago. energy needs are evolving beyond the physical to address mental and emotional needs as well.
This report explores this evolution in the food and beverage landscape to better understand what consumers are looking for and how to match products with their core needs.
This report takes a deeper look at the topic of energy globally, regionally, and across 25 individual markets to help our clients better understand shopper concerns and attitudes so they can connect more powerfully and more profitably.
Some of the many topics addressed within the report include:
Understanding the current energy market, including how consumers maintain or boost their energy (e.g., specific ingredients, active lifestyle, getting enough sleep, etc.) and how these factors impact food/beverage selection. The types of energy consumers seek from foods and beverages, including physical energy, mental energy, down energy (relaxation and better sleep), and sports energy (improved athletic performance). Top consumer concerns around energy and how needs shift throughout the day. Which consumer groups are most impacted by lack of energy and which are most receptive to energy products. Product spotlights: energy drink usage and interest in supplements for energy and much more!
Key Topics Covered:
Summary Consumer Energy Choices Types of Energy Health Concern and Prevalence Energy Needs by Daypart Product Spotlights
Countries Covered
USA Canada Mexico Brazil France Germany UK Poland Turkey Saudi Arabia Nigeria Egypt India Pakistan Australia China Hong Kong Japan Thailand Vietnam Indonesia Philippines Malaysia Taiwan South Korea
