Revolution In Energy Consumption: Mental And Emotional Needs Take Center Stage

From relaxation shots to brain-boosting beverages, the energy-product looks very different than it did a few years ago. needs are evolving beyond the physical to address mental and emotional needs as well.

This report explores this evolution in the food and beverage landscape to better understand what consumers are looking for and how to match products with their core needs.

This report takes a deeper look at the topic of energy globally, regionally, and across 25 individual markets to help our clients better understand shopper concerns and attitudes so they can connect more powerfully and more profitably.

Some of the many topics addressed within the report include:



Understanding the current energy market, including how consumers maintain or boost their energy (e.g., specific ingredients, active lifestyle, getting enough sleep, etc.) and how these factors impact food/beverage selection.

The types of energy consumers seek from foods and beverages, including physical energy, mental energy, down energy (relaxation and better sleep), and sports energy (improved athletic performance).

Top consumer concerns around energy and how needs shift throughout the day.

Which consumer groups are most impacted by lack of energy and which are most receptive to energy products.

Product spotlights: energy drink usage and interest in supplements for energy and much more!

Key Topics Covered:



Summary

Consumer Energy Choices

Types of Energy

Health Concern and Prevalence

Energy Needs by Daypart Product Spotlights

Countries Covered



USA

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

France

Germany

UK

Poland

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Nigeria

Egypt

India

Pakistan

Australia

China

Hong Kong

Japan

Thailand

Vietnam

Indonesia

Philippines

Malaysia

Taiwan South Korea

