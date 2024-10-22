U.S. Courier, Express, And Parcel (CEP) Market Opportunities And Strategies, 2024-2030, Featuring DHL Group, Fedex, Ontrac, UPS, USPS & More

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) - Share Analysis, Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2024-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market size is estimated at 183.98 billion USD in 2024, and is expected to reach 239.38 billion USD by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.48% during the forecast period (2024-2030).

Rising domestic CEP demand led by the rising market in the country



E-commerce growth and the global pandemic fueled the parcel shipping market, as consumers were more inclined toward ordering online compared to purchasing from physical stores. This led to a CAGR growth of 2.62% in value from 2017-2021. With rising revenue and parcel volumes, many companies are undertaking acquisitions in the country. In October 2023, UPS Inc. acquired Happy Returns, a returns management software company, from PayPal Holdings Inc.

The industry witnessed growth in parcel volumes in 2021 and 2022, owing to the rising e-commerce sales. In 2021, the e-commerce value rose by 22.32% YoY, followed by a 7.87% YoY increase in 2022. This resulted in the growth of CEP volumes. However, despite the overall growth in courier, express, and parcel volumes, there has been a slight decline in employment statistics for the industry. In 2022, there were 68,310 couriers and messengers in the United States compared to 70,700 messengers in 2020. In 2022, postal service workers in the United States earned an average of USD 25.71 per hour. The US e-commerce market has been constantly evolving during the study period. B2C e-commerce sales in the United States are projected to grow from around USD 811 billion in 2022 to around USD 1.23 trillion in 2025. This is expected to give a boost to both domestic and international courier, express, and parcel market volumes during the forecast period. Among the e-commerce players, Amazon is the most popular e-retailer in the United States, with a market share of 37.8%. Other successful shopping websites include eBay (3.5% market share), Walmart (6.3% market share), Target (2.1% market share), and Apple (3.9% market share).

United States Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Trends

The US dominates with 86% of regional GDP contribution, fueled by an infrastructure program that boosts ports and supply chains



During the third quarter of 2022, the GDP of the transportation sector in the United States expanded from USD 536.40 billion in the second quarter to USD 550.40 billion due to heightened international trade activities propelling this growth. The intricate transportation and storage infrastructure network within the United States is a sophisticated mechanism to facilitate the movement of goods, individuals, and information across the nation. In 2022, the US government strategically allocated its federal spending on transportation and infrastructure, apportioning 39% toward highways, 28% to rail and mass transit, 22% to air travel, and 9% to water transportation.

In 2021, the transportation services sector, valued at USD 1.9 trillion, constituted 8.4% of the GDP. This sector demonstrated a strong recovery, achieving a YoY growth rate of 12.34% in its contribution to the GDP. This growth encompasses various aspects of transportation, including for-hire, in-house, and household contributions, all amounting to a combined total value of USD 642.60 billion. In 2022, the US Department of Transportation revealed the Port Infrastructure Development Program by the Maritime Administration, securing over USD 703 million dedicated to bolstering 41 projects spanning 22 states and a territory. The primary goal of these initiatives is to amplify the capabilities of port facilities. The allocated funds are poised to enhance the dependability of supply chains by amplifying port capacity and durability, optimizing operational processes, reducing emissions originating from ports, and generating fresh job prospects within coastal seaports, Great Lakes ports, and inland river ports.

The United States remained a net crude oil importer in 2022, importing about 6.28 million bpd of crude oil from 80 countries



The price of gasoline declined by 3.44% YoY and reached 0.847 USD/liter in 2022. In 2022, total petroleum exports were about 9.58 million barrels per day (b/d), and total petroleum imports were about 8.32 million b/d, making the United States an annual net total petroleum exporter for the third year in a row. Although the total annual petroleum exports of the United States were greater than total petroleum imports in 2020, 2021, and 2022, the United States still imported some crude oil and petroleum products from other countries to help supply domestic demand for petroleum and to supply international markets. The United States remained a net crude oil importer in 2022, importing about 6.28 million b/d of crude oil from 80 countries. Some of the crude oil that the United States imports is refined by US refineries into petroleum products such as gasoline, heating oil, diesel fuel, and jet fuel.

The prices of diesel witnessed the maximum YoY growth rate of 29.16% in 2022 and reached 1.24 USD/liter. Unlike gas and jet fuel, demand for diesel recovered at a much faster pace from the pandemic. Diesel is used for transporting goods as well as powering construction, farming, and military vehicles and equipment. Many western states faced higher gas prices because of limited refining capacity. However, several refinery accidents throughout the year caused spikes in other regions as well. The average diesel fuel consumption in the United States amounted to around 3.85 million barrels daily in June 2023. Greater demand for North American diesel by Europe in the wake of the war in Ukraine kept diesel prices high.

US Courier, Express, and Parcel Industry Overview

The United States Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market is fairly consolidated, with the top five companies occupying 74.78%. The major players in this market are DHL Group, FedEx, OnTrac, United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (UPS) and USPS (sorted alphabetically).

