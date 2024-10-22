(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Life and Non-Life Insurance - Share Analysis, Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Canada Life and Non-Life Insurance Market size in terms of gross written premiums value is expected to grow from USD 114.41 billion in 2024 to USD 143.74 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period (2024-2029).

The Canadian insurance industry is highly regulated and well-developed, offering a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. The life insurance sector in Canada is characterized by a wide range of products, including term life, whole life, and universal life policies. Canadians prioritize life insurance as a means to provide financial security for their families in case of unexpected events.

Several factors contribute to the growth and evolution of the insurance market in Canada. Technological advancements, changing consumer behaviors, and evolving regulatory landscapes are driving forces shaping the industry. Insurers are increasingly investing in digital solutions to enhance customer experience and streamline operations, reflecting a broader trend toward digitalization and innovation within the industry.

Despite growth opportunities, insurers face challenges such as rising claims costs, increasing regulatory scrutiny, and the need to adapt to emerging risks such as cyber threats and climate change. However, the Canadian insurance industry remains resilient, providing essential financial protection to individuals, businesses, and communities across the country.

The insurance industry in Canada is constantly evolving to meet the changing consumer needs and market dynamics. Insurtech companies are disrupting traditional business models by offering innovative products, streamlined processes, and personalized customer experiences. Furthermore, the insurance industry is witnessing the growing importance of ESG factors as companies aim to integrate sustainability practices into their operations.

Canada Life and Non-Life Insurance Market Trends

Increasing Demand Motor Insurance Driving the Market



Motor insurance plays a significant role in both the life and non-life insurance sectors in Canada, influencing market dynamics in several ways. One of the primary drivers of demand for motor insurance is the sheer number of vehicles on Canadian roads. With a population of over 38 million people, Canada has a significant number of drivers who require auto insurance coverage to operate their vehicles legally. This large customer base creates a consistent demand for motor insurance products and services. Furthermore, motor insurance is mandatory in Canada, with each province and territory imposing legal requirements for drivers to maintain a certain minimum coverage level. This compulsory nature of motor insurance ensures a consistent demand for coverage, as drivers must obtain insurance to comply with the law and register their vehicles. Economic conditions also play a role in driving demand for motor insurance. As the Canadian economy grows and consumer spending increases, more individuals are purchasing vehicles, leading to an expansion of the insured motor vehicle population. Additionally, economic stability and low unemployment rates contribute to higher vehicle ownership rates, further fueling demand for motor insurance. Overall, the demand for motor insurance in Canada is driven by a combination of factors, including the large population of vehicle owners, mandatory insurance requirements, economic conditions, and demographic trends. As these factors continue to evolve, the motor insurance market in Canada is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years.

Digitalization and Technology Integration Boosting the Market Demand



In recent years, digitalization and technology integration have significantly impacted the life and non-life insurance market in Canada. Insurance companies in Canada have embraced digital platforms to provide seamless and convenient services to policyholders. Consumers can now easily access insurance products and services through websites and mobile apps. For instance, Manulife's mobile app provides policyholders with easy access to their insurance policies, health benefits, and financial tools, allowing for seamless policy management on the go.

Moreover, technology integration has played a vital role in streamlining underwriting processes. Insurers now leverage advanced analytics and data-driven models to assess risk profiles more efficiently. Insurers are utilizing data analytics to analyze customer data and personalize insurance offerings. For instance, Sun Life Financial employs predictive analytics to assess customer risks and tailor insurance plans accordingly. This enables insurers to provide more relevant coverage options and pricing structures based on individual customer profiles and behaviors. Furthermore, technology has a key role in expanding distribution channels in the insurance market. Insurtech startups in Canada have introduced innovative digital platforms that allow consumers to compare different insurance policies, obtain quotes, and purchase coverage directly online. Additionally, partnerships between traditional insurers and technology companies have enabled insurers to reach a wider audience through digital platforms and online marketplaces.

Canada Life and Non-Life Insurance Industry Overview

The insurance market in Canada is moderately fragmented, with domestic and international players operating in the sector. Major companies like Manulife, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, Intact Financial Corporation, and Aviva Canada Inc. dominate the life insurance market.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Mandatory Insurance Requirements for Automobiles and Certain Life Insurance Policies

4.2.2 Increased Consumer Spending Capacity and Willingness to Invest in Insurance Products

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Rising Claims Costs

4.3.2 Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Risks

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Expansion of Distribution Channels Such as Partnerships With Banks and E-commerce Platforms

4.4.2 Investment in Digital Technologies and Data Analytics

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7 Impact of Technological Innovations in the Market

4.8 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Insurance Type

5.1.1 Life Insurance

5.1.1.1 Individual

5.1.1.2 Group

5.1.2 Non-life Insurance

5.1.2.1 Home

5.1.2.2 Motor

5.1.2.3 Health

5.1.2.4 Rest of Non-life Insurances

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Direct

5.2.2 Agency

5.2.3 Banks

5.2.4 Online

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration Overview

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Intact Financial Corporation

6.2.2 Manulife

6.2.3 Sun Life Financial

6.2.4 Great-West Lifeco

6.2.5 Aviva Canada Inc.

6.2.6 Co-Operators Group Limited

6.2.7 Canada Life Assurance Company

6.2.8 Northbridge Financial Corporation

6.2.9 RBC Insurance Holdings Inc.

6.2.10 Industrial Alliance Insurance

7 FUTURE MARKET TRENDS

