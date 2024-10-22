Gye Johnson Of TMT Leadership Coaching LLC And LEADZ To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Do you ever wonder if you have what it takes to be a leader? There has long been a debate on whether leaders are born or made and Gye Johnson, PhD says many people do have what it takes. He's spent a good part of his career researching leadership and developing leadership talent.

Gye worked for many years in the US Government, in a capacity he is not supposed to divulge to the public and formed his own coaching and consulting business upon retirement. While stationed in a mud hut in a remote location, Gye managed to study online and obtained his advanced degree (PhD) in Organizational Leadership. He was determined to achieve his doctorate before he turned 30! Today Gye provides coaching, training, and strategic advice that molds leaders and supports tactical organizational development and change.

Gye is the owner of TMT Leadership Consulting LLC and a senior partner at LEADZ US business consulting, as well as an esteemed organizational facilitator, an eminently certified executive coach, and a speaker on the organizational management topic. He earned many distinctions as a government leader and also with private sector CEOs while supporting them with leadership development, large scale crises, and the development/execution of finely honed plans. His company's service offerings also include conferences, personnel training, development tools and programs, teambuilding, and organizational change. You can learn more about Gye and his team's offerings by looking at their LEADZ website and browsing the team members.

“The way things are today, you either have to evolve or die. But it's hard; like turning a big cruise ship around. I help map out the phases to change. I do all the surveys and research. I guide companies on how to adapt to the demands of new generations and the environment outside their business. A lot of it is focused on modernizing systems, we just can't do things the way they did back in the 1940's.”

Gye says that many organizations have a chain of command similar to the government, where different VPS are at the top and then stovepipes down from there. Getting the leadership tier and the worker bees aligned on a mission can be difficult and discovering that someone construed as a leader is really only a middle manager also creates opportunities for dialog and training. The government, he says, is an interesting study in leadership.

While he is down to earth and even humorous at times, Gye has a doctorate. He says two things attract new clients: the credentials and the idea that he has been in their shoes. He has degrees, knows the theory and also the application. He is like a retired quarterback who comes back to the game to coach. He understands the entry-level , mid-level and senior-level personnel and knows what it takes to be successful at each level. So, it's simpler to explore what did or didn't work, and move ahead from there.

“Leadership is not positional--it's not about command or authority. Leadership is about inspiring others toward the vision you have. So, lead from where you are. Think beyond the current situation and see the bigger picture. Don't wait for a title to be a true leader.”

Gye also reminds people that our greatest danger is not in aiming too high, but rather aiming too low and then reaching that goal. Hear more of Gye's outlook on leadership, and realize how you can become one, or a better one, through the right coach and strategic alliance.

