Clientcircle Unveils 10-Year Insights Into Insurance Customer Sentiment

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClientCircle, a leading U.S. insurance marketing platform, has released a comprehensive 10-year analysis of insurance customer sentiment.

Drawing insights from nearly 4,000 insurance agencies using their platform, ClientCircle analyzed feedback and behaviors of 3.8 million insurance consumers (almost 1.5% of the adult U.S. population) across more than 40,000 multi-channel marketing campaigns.

Strong relationships, effective communications and dependable service matter more to insurance consumers than price.

"Despite a pretty unpredictable ride the insurance industry has experienced in the past decade, one thing is clear: strong client relationships, effective communications and dependable customer service still matter more to consumers than price," said Yana Glezina, director of brand at ClientCircle. "Customers want an agent who genuinely cares, communicates well and takes action when problems arise."

A few highlights from the study:



Service quality affects loyalty.

Happy clients overwhelmingly mention their agent's service as both excellent and consistent.

Poor service drives dissatisfaction. Unhappy clients repeatedly cite subpar service or even a complete lack of service as their top frustration.

Price takes a back seat. While both happy and unhappy customers mention cost, it was a relatively minor factor comparatively. Only 11.5% of happy clients and 14.8% of unhappy ones said price played a key role in their satisfaction. Happier

clients buy more. Happy customers have 17% more policies than their less satisfied counterparts, showing a direct link between client satisfaction and agency revenue.

"We uncovered some unexpected insights, too," Glezina added. "For example, clients who had an issue with their agent and saw that issue resolved were actually more likely to stay loyal than those who'd never had an issue. We have some thoughts on why that happens."

