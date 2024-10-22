Results Of Additional Issuance - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKS 37 0115
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 18. October, at the price of accepted bids.
| Series
| RIKB 27 0415
| RIKS 37 0115
| ISIN
| IS0000036291
| IS0000033793
| Additional issuance (nominal)
| 0
| 150,000,000
| Settlement date
|
| 10/23/2024
| Total outstanding (nominal)
| 54,725,000,000
| 67,323,600,000
