Upward Adjustment Of Expectations For 2024
Date
10/22/2024 11:46:18 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
22 October 2024
Announcement no. 13/2024
Upward adjustment of expectations for 2024
As a consequence of the bank's good performance in the first nine months of 2024, the expected profit before tax is adjusted upwards to an interval of DKK 225-250 million.
Most recently, in company announcement no. 07/2024 of 24 July 2024, the bank announced expectations for 2024 to a profit before tax in the range of DKK 200-240 million.
The Report for the first nine months of 2024 will be published on 6 November 2024.
Please direct any questions to:
Kind regards,
The BANK of Greenland
Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director
Tel. no.: +299 34 78 00/e-mail: ...
Attachment
13.Opjustering for 2024_UK
MENAFN22102024004107003653ID1108807028
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.