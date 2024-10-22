Invo Solutions Announces New Customer Feedback Channel Through Canny

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jake MartinSPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Invo Solutions , the nation's premier provider, announced a partnership with Canny to create a customer feedback tool on Friday. The software provider cited an "ability to quickly respond and adapt to changes" as the primary reason for adopting the platform for their customers. Canny is a platform that allows users to centralize and prioritize customer feedback to make more informed decisions about product enhancements and feature requests."There is immense value in collaboration between financial institutions using Invo products because they often have the same pain points without knowing it," Vice President of Operations Andrew Buchanan said. "We hope this platform opens the door for better dialogue that helps us prioritize enhancements that are largely needed."According to Invo, better user feedback will put customers in the driver's seat and better equip their team to make decisions related to product and execute changes. "We hope to have a better understanding of the challenges your financial institutions face, along with the enhancements you want." Invo relayed to their clients in the blog post announcement.According to the post, Invo believes the most "consequential impact" will come via their ability to plan for future enhancements, integrations, and new products with their client's roadmap in mind."Ultimately, we want to see our customers thriving in a constantly changing industry," President and COO Jake Martin said. "We understand our industry's challenges, but nobody knows them better than our customers. This platform helps us tap into that knowledge in a way that will better serve our customers in the coming years."Invo is still offering free web-based video banking services for financial institutions impacted by Hurricane Milton and Helene, a program announced last week. To learn more about that program, please visit invosolutions/relief .About Invo Solutions: Founded in 2012, Invo Solutions set out to develop the industry's first in-branch video banking experience. Invo has since added features such as SMS texting, co-browsing, appointment scheduling, and chatbot. These tools bridge the gap between physical and digital channels, making financial institutions more operationally efficient and accessible to customers.

