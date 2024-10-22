EF Go Ahead Tours Introduces Mystery Tours, Offering Biggest Savings Ever For Pre- Black Friday Shopping

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Mystery Tours and Black Friday deals address traveler demand to explore destinations during their "Shoulder Seasons," while combating decision fatigue

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In time for Black Friday, EF Go Ahead Tours , a leading provider of guided group tours, has announced an innovative new offering for the 2025 season: Mystery Tours. Designed to alleviate decision fatigue for travelers, the new Mystery Tours offer a unique twist on traditional guided travel and mark the brand's most significant discount ever with $1,200 off these tours.

Curated by EF Go Ahead Tours' expert travel specialists, each of the four Mystery Tours is designed to spark spontaneity and reignite the joy of discovery and exploration. Timed to coincide with what's new and trending per season, EF Go Ahead Tours will be offering Mystery Tours during spring, summer, fall and winter, ensuring every traveler who takes the leap will embark on an epic tour experience.

When booking, travelers will be able to see the Mystery Tours' departure dates, prices, and an overview of the experience, but they will only learn their destination after it is booked.



"Travelers are confronted with an overwhelming number of choices which can make planning a trip a daunting task," said Jessica Trammell, Vice President of Marketing at EF Go Ahead Tours. "Our Mystery Tours alleviate that stress by offering unforgettable experiences and encourage travelers to immerse themselves in the moment for a genuine feeling of exploration. Building on our decades of guided travel expertise, travelers can trust that they'll enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime trip in the most ideal season."

Alongside the Mystery Tours, EF Go Ahead Tours has announced additional special offers for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, including a first-time ever discount of up to $800 on all tours. Each week has a theme corresponding with a different season (winter, spring, summer and fall), ensuring travelers can get the best destination deals in the season they want to travel.

Plus, travelers can expect weekly Lightning Deals and even save up to $1,000 on tour packages.



A weekly breakdown of the month of sales follows:



Priority Access: Oct. 22 – Oct. 31 : With the biggest base discount ever offered, travelers can save up to an incredible $800 on select EF Go Ahead tours.

Week 1, Winter & Spring: Nov. 1 – Nov. 7:

Experience your winter wonderland or springtime bloom with exclusive discounts on all tours departing during the winter (December, January, February) and spring (March, April, May) seasons including Japan, Thailand, Bali, and across Europe.

Sneak Peek Spring Sale:

Highlights of Japan: Tokyo to Kyoto

Prices from: $3,919

Week 2, Autumn & Singles Weekend: Nov. 8 – Nov. 14:

Take your leaf-peeping journey international next year with special savings and lightning deals to Ireland, Spain, Portugal and more for September, October, November departures. For the first time, we've extended our Singles Day sale to a full weekend making it easier than ever to explore the world on your own terms!

Sneak Peek Autumn Sale:

A Week in Ireland: Dublin, Cork & Galway

Prices from: $2,159

Week 3, Summer: Nov. 15 – Nov. 21:

Book your dream summer getaway with special discounts on all tours departing during the summer (June, July, and August) season including the Greek Islands, Italy, Norway and Peru.

Sneak Peek Summer Sale:

A Week in Greece:

Athens, Mykonos & Santorini

Prices from: $2,925

Week 4, Traveler Favorites: Nov. 22 – Nov. 27:

Save up to $800 on tours to popular destinations including UK & Ireland, Spain & Portugal, Asia and so much more.

Sneak Peek Traveler Favorite Sale:

London, Paris & Rome

Prices from: $3,529

Black Friday: Nov. 29 – Dec. 1: Take advantage of exclusive Black Friday deals with discounts on all tours along with competitive lightning and doorbuster deals. The first few travelers to book can expect a huge surprise on top of Black Friday deals! Cyber Monday & Travel Tuesday: Dec. 2 – Dec. 6:

Round out a month of unbelievable deals with up to 25% off tours.

Booking future trips with EF Go Ahead Tours is a win-win. Travelers lock in today's costs for future travel and through EF Go Ahead Tour's

AutoPay , and travelers benefit from one of the few credit and interest-free payment plans available in the current economy. Flexible options allow changes to dates and destinations up to the Tour Finalization Date.

Travelers can visit for more information and to see all available trips. Check out some of the amazing destinations on EF Go Ahead Tours' Instagram and Facebook .

About EF Go Ahead Tours

EF Go Ahead Tours offers more than 200 guided trips across six continents. Each carefully planned, expertly led tour makes it easy for curious travelers of all ages to get to the heart of a destination. With a maximum group size well below the industry average, each trip has the perfect balance of planned sightseeing and free time to explore. EF Go Ahead Tours is a part of EF Education First, the world's largest international education company that was founded in 1965. With a mission of opening the world through education, EF Education First has 612 offices and schools in 50 countries.

