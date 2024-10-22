Gluware Showcases The Future Of Self-Operating Networks With Gruve AI At ONUG Fall 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Gluware announces slate of presentations at AI Networking Summit; spotlighting case study keynote and demo of AI-powered Co-Pilots

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, the leader in intelligent automation, today announced its sessions and activities for ONUG Fall 2024. At the AI Networking Summit hosted by ONUG, Gluware will deliver a host of presentations demonstrating the real-world impact that its self-operating networks are having on modern enterprises as well as the capabilities made possible through two separate GenAI-powered Co-Pilots.

Scheduled for October 23-24, ONUG Fall 2024 will feature a keynote from Gluware and Gruve AI, demonstrating the role that self-operating network automation is having in the healthcare industry and in real-world IT and OT network environments.

With Gluware Control serving as the brain of Gluware's intent-based networking applications, healthcare enterprises can enhance patient care and streamline hospital operations by minimizing network downtime and accelerating the deployment of critical medical systems across their complex healthcare IT infrastructure. Gluware Control provides declarative and data-model driven device lifecycle management capabilities, from zero-touch deployment to ongoing policy-based configuration management, and continuous compliance audits to meet the most stringent requirements, a particular benefit in highly regulated industries.

"The network serves as the platform for transformation, and the data it delivers, when combined with AI, drives the next level of decision-making that empowers leaders to redefine their industries and gain a competitive advantage," said Tarun Raisoni, CEO and Co-founder, Gruve AI. "We're thrilled to showcase our transformative results."

Gluware is participating in four sessions at ONUG Fall 2024, highlighted by a Triple T Session which will provide attendees with an overview of the company's two GenAI-powered Co-Pilots: Gluware Co-Pilot for Network Operators and Gluware Co-Pilot for NetDevOps.

"Today's leading enterprises need the right technology in the right hands to intelligently manage their complex, multi-vendor network infrastructure," said Olivier Huynh Van, Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder of Gluware. "Gluware delivers this through a pair of Co-Pilot applications that have been designed to simplify the network automation process for specific groups. We are proud to demonstrate how these new capabilities can empower both network operators and NetDevOps professionals as they face unprecedented challenges."

Gluware Keynote: The Future is Flawless and Exponentially Faster: Building and Managing a Better Network Using Intelligent Network Automation and AI-Driven Solutions - Join Ernest Lefner, Chief Product Officer at Gluware, for a discussion featuring Tarun Raisoni, CEO and Co-Founder of Gruve AI. Get a firsthand look at how self-operating networks, powered by Gluware, are revolutionizing IT and OT networks at leading enterprises.



Triple T Session: What's Better Than One GenAI-Powered Co-Pilot? TWO GenAI-Powered Co-Pilots! - Join Kevin Irwin, Senior Director of Product Management at Gluware, and Olivier Huynh Van, Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder of Gluware, for a presentation on AI-powered, self-operating network automation enabled by Gluware's two premier GenAI applications: Gluware Co-Pilot for Network Operators and Gluware Co-Pilot for NetDevOps. These highly flexible, easily customizable, intent-based, and self-learning Co-Pilots offer Enterprise-grade performance at scale. New innovations showcased here further solidify Gluware's position as a pioneer in unified NetOps and NetDevOps automation and orchestration, providing a comprehensive platform for streamlined network operations and development.



ONUG Collaborative Update: AI-Driven NOC/SOC Automation Project: Join Mike Haugh, VP of Product Marketing at Gluware, and the other members of the Hyperautomation Working Group for a discussion on the group's recent activities. Attendees will participate in an open Q&A that explores how businesses are transforming for the digital age.

Next Generation Network Configuration: What Can We Expect AI to Deliver and When? Is No Config in Our Future? Join Ernest Lefner, Chief Product Officer at Gluware and ONUG Co-founder, for a discussion on the immediate and long-term impact AI will have for network configuration for enterprise network operations team. Learn more about the foundational changes AI will lead to and the exciting possibilities across the industry that are just around the corner.

Under the theme 'The future is flawless and exponentially faster: building and managing a better network using intelligent network automation and AI-driven solutions,' Gluware will showcase new offerings and capabilities at the ONUG Fall 2024 conference, taking place on October 23-24 in New York City. Attendees can visit Gluware booth #402 to experience firsthand how Gluware's intelligent network automation and AI-driven solutions are shaping the future of networking.

