The Plant Paradox: Consumer Dynamics Of The Global Plant-Based Food And Beverage Market 2024 - Key Drivers And Barriers, Animal Alternatives And Plant Protein, Trends, And Consumer Profiles


10/22/2024 11:32:21 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The plant Paradox" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report takes a deeper look at the plant-based food and beverage trend globally, regionally, and across 25 individual markets.

Consumers are becoming more discerning about plant-based products. New plant-based foods and beverages, like meat alternatives and plant milks, still hit the market every day, but many are met with consumer concerns around how healthy and sustainable they really are.

Learn how to navigate this evolving category, gaining understanding of shopper motivations, attitudes, and actions to connect more powerfully and more profitably.

Some of the many topics addressed within the report include:

  • The current plant-based market:
    • which consumers are increasing/decreasing their use of plant-based products
    • which groups follow plant-based diets; which avoid animal products
    • the importance of "plant-based" as a label claim
  • What drives - and prevents - consumers from choosing plant-based protein products
  • The rise of animal alternatives - the plant protein sources most appealing to consumers, including the markets and demos driving this trend
  • Target Profiles: exploring varying levels of dedication to plant-based foods/beverages, to better understand unmet needs and identify opportunities for innovation among distinct consumer groups and much more!

Key Topics Covered:

  • Summary
  • Plant-Based Market Overview
  • Key Drivers and Barriers
  • Animal Alternatives and Plant Protein
  • Trends
  • Consumer Profiles

Countries Covered

  • USA
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Poland
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Nigeria
  • Egypt
  • India
  • Pakistan
  • Australia
  • China
  • Hong Kong
  • Japan
  • Thailand
  • Vietnam
  • Indonesia
  • Philippines
  • Malaysia
  • Taiwan
  • South Korea

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

