(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Paradox" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report takes a deeper look at the plant-based food and beverage trend globally, regionally, and across 25 individual markets.

Consumers are becoming more discerning about plant-based products. New plant-based foods and beverages, like meat alternatives and plant milks, still hit the every day, but many are met with consumer concerns around how healthy and sustainable they really are.

Learn how to navigate this evolving category, gaining understanding of shopper motivations, attitudes, and actions to connect more powerfully and more profitably.

Some of the many topics addressed within the report include:



The current plant-based market:



which consumers are increasing/decreasing their use of plant-based products



which groups follow plant-based diets; which avoid animal products

the importance of "plant-based" as a label claim

What drives - and prevents - consumers from choosing plant-based protein products

The rise of animal alternatives - the plant protein sources most appealing to consumers, including the markets and demos driving this trend Target Profiles: exploring varying levels of dedication to plant-based foods/beverages, to better understand unmet needs and identify opportunities for innovation among distinct consumer groups and much more!

Key Topics Covered:



Summary

Plant-Based Market Overview

Key Drivers and Barriers

Animal Alternatives and Plant Protein

Trends Consumer Profiles

Countries Covered



USA

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

France

Germany

UK

Poland

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Nigeria

Egypt

India

Pakistan

Australia

China

Hong Kong

Japan

Thailand

Vietnam

Indonesia

Philippines

Malaysia

Taiwan South Korea

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900