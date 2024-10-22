Functional Food And Beverage Benefits Report 2024: The Next Nutrition Frontier And Ingredients Consumers Seek

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Benefits: The Next Nutrition Frontier and Ingredients Consumers Seek" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report takes a deeper look at functional foods and beverages (globally, regionally, and across 25 individual markets) to help clients better understand shopper motivations and attitudes so they can connect with consumers more powerfully and more profitably.

Today's consumers believe strongly in the healing power of foods and beverages. A desire for control over their health shows up as strong interest in functional benefits as well as a more-traditional approach at home in using foods and ingredients for both prevention and to address specific health issues.

Some of the many topics addressed in the report:



Consumer interest in functional foods and beverages, including which markets and demos are driving the functionality trend

Which groups most often choose foods/beverages for health benefits, and which look for benefits on labels

How often key groups choose foods and beverages for each of 20+ benefits, including immunity, digestion, energy, weight, heart health, mood, satiety, sleep, and many more

The importance of functional benefits in choosing snacks and beverages

Consumer engagement in the 'food as medicine' trend, including interest and belief in foods/beverages having medicinal or curative benefits Ingredient Opportunities: dozens of ingredients with functional potential and how interested consumers are in each, including caffeine, turmeric, CBD, ginger, prebiotics, collagen, adaptogens and much more!

