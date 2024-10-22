Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Set To Accelerate, Projected To Hit $4.80 Billion By 2027 Says AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market by Offering, Software, Application, and Vehicle Type: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global automotive acoustic engineering services market size was valued at $2.61 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.80 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.8%.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Acoustics in vehicles are used for noise cancellation from different components of vehicle. A vehicle is equipped with several components such as engine, suspensions, and trims, which are designated to perform their specific tasks; hence they produce unbearable noise, which disturbs the inner environment of the vehicle as well as the vehicle surroundings. Thus, to reduce this extra noise, automotive acoustic engineering services have been introduced to reduce the vehicle noise to a notable extent.Key Findings Of The StudyBy software, the vibration segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.Depending on application, the interior segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future .On the basis of vehicle type, the electric vehicle segment is projected to lead the global automotive acoustic engineering services market, as the segment is expected to register higher CAGR as compared to other vehicles.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest revenue during the forecast period.Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-Government regulations pertaining to vehicle noise and increase in customer preference for enhanced cabin comfort and luxury features drive the growth of the global automotive acoustic engineering services market. On the other hand, high initial investment and augmented usage of rental and used acoustic testing equipment impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in the trend of engine downsizing is expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now:The virtual acoustic testing segment to dominate by 2027-Based on offering, the virtual acoustic testing segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global automotive acoustic engineering services market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the fact that virtual acoustic testing helps in real-time monitoring of vehicle condition.The stimulation segment to maintain the dominant share-Based on software, the simulation segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global automotive acoustic engineering services market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail till 2027, owing to the fact that simulation helps to replicate the external factors of the vehicle through which generated noise can be determined. The vibration segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.2% throughout the forecast period. This is because this software helps in determining the vibrations of different components as well as aids in reduction of vibrations to a larger extent.Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, garnered the major share in 2019-Based on geography, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the major share in 2019, generating more than one-fourth of the global automotive acoustic engineering services market . This is due to increased production and sales of vehicles across the region. At the same time, Europe would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the study period. The fact that Europe happens to adopt huge vehicular technologies as compared to any other province has driven the market growth.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Key players in the industry-AutoneumSiemens Industry Software Inc.Bertrandt AGSTS Group AGBrüel & KjærEDAG Engineering GmbHFEV Group GmbHHEAD acoustics GmbHSchaeffler Engineering GmbHAVLSimilar Reports- Automotive Telematics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Channel, Vehicle Type, Application and Connectivity Solution : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026- Automotive Scissor Lift Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Vehicle Type, Product Type, Lifting Capacity and Rise Level : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030- Automotive Scissor Lift Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Vehicle Type, Product Type, Lifting Capacity and Rise Level : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

