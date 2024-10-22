SCSU & Green Flower Team Up To Launch Cannabis Certificate Programs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shaping Skilled Pros for Connecticut's Growing Industry

- Amy Feest, Senior Director, SCSU's Office of Workforce & Lifelong LearningNEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Southern Connecticut State University's (SCSU) Office of Workforce and Lifelong (OWLL) is partnering with cannabis education and training leader Green Flower to offer non-credit online certificate programs , starting Dec. 2.As Connecticut's cannabis industry continues to expand rapidly following the legalization of recreational cannabis use in 2021, SCSU is meeting the growing demand for skilled professionals by offering three specialized program options: cannabis cultivation; cannabis retail; and cannabis extraction and product development.“We're thrilled to introduce these comprehensive online programs,” said Amy Feest, Senior Director of SCSU's Office of Workforce and Lifelong Learning.“Our focus is on responding to the needs of high-demand industries, particularly through non-credit training. The cannabis sector is growing rapidly, and there's a great deal of interest around it. Green Flower is an ideal partner, offering a forward-thinking yet practical approach to providing quality education for individuals looking to transition into new careers or strengthen their current expertise quickly."Connecticut's cannabis industry has been experiencing significant growth, with dispensaries and cultivation sites opening across the state. As the demand for trained professionals continues to rise, the state projects that the cannabis industry will create thousands of jobs, particularly in areas like retail management, cultivation, and product development.“Green Flower is honored to be partnering with Southern Connecticut State University to offer our three cannabis industry workforce training programs. We applaud their vision to help their students enter and excel in the legal cannabis industry by helping students become highly qualified to work in cannabis retail, manufacturing and agriculture environments and help ensure not only the continued growth of the industry in Connecticut, but growth in great part due to a well-trained workforce,” said Daniel Kalef, Chief Growth Officer at Green Flower.“ We look forward to a successful partnership with SCSU and can think of no better College or group of people in the state with whom to partner to offer these programs, and we are excited to begin offering them to the public starting in December.”Our programs are developed and led by top experts in the cannabis industry, featuring engaging video lectures, readings, and e-learning modules that allow you to immerse yourself in the course content. Upon completion, students will earn a certificate from SCSU. Each 9-week program costs $750 and is now open for enrollment. For a limited time, save $150 using the discount code SCSUFIRST.For more information on OWLL's programs and how to enroll, visit: /cannabis###About Southern Connecticut State University:Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU) is a leading institution dedicated to academic excellence, community engagement, and social justice. Located in New Haven, Connecticut, SCSU has a rich history dating back to 1893 and is committed to fostering a supportive learning environment that empowers students to become responsible global citizens.At SCSU, we prioritize social justice as a core value, actively promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in all aspects of our institution. Our world-class faculty and diverse student body collaborate on research and initiatives that address critical societal issues, contributing to positive change in our local community and beyond. SCSU remains dedicated to its mission of preparing students to be critical thinkers and agents of social change, ensuring a more just and equitable world for all.For more information about Southern Connecticut State University, please visit .About Green FlowerFounded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.For more information about Green Flower, please visit .

