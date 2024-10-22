A Closer Look Wins Prestigious Inc. Power Partner Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Customer experience research leader recognized for delivering transformative insights that drive revenue growth

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Closer Look (ACL) has been named to magazine's 2024 Power Partner Awards list, recognizing the nation's most trusted B2B organizations that consistently deliver superior results for their clients. This prestigious recognition validates ACL's 25-year dedication to transforming how brands build authentic customer loyalty through deep customer insights and research.

A Closer Look's selection for the Inc. Power Partner Awards followed a rigorous evaluation process that included assessment of company offerings, client testimonials, and demonstrated excellence in serving small and midsize businesses. The company's unique approach to measuring customer experience and its ability to deliver actionable results set it apart in the CX space.

"This recognition from Inc. validates our fundamental belief that authentic customer loyalty comes from truly understanding and meeting customer needs," said Chris Gillen, CEO of A Closer Look. "Our success in helping clients achieve tangible revenue growth through deep customer insights demonstrates the power of putting genuine customer needs at the center of business strategy."

Unlike traditional market research firms, A Closer Look's approach focuses on identifying and prioritizing the improvements that drive the most significant revenue impact through increased customer loyalty. The company's turnkey solutions deliver superior first-party customer journey data and actionable insights that empower forward-thinking brands to make meaningful improvements.

The complete list of Inc. Power Partner Award winners is available at

and will be featured in the November 2024 issue of Inc. magazine.

About A Closer Look

For more than 25 years, A Closer Look's unwavering mission has been to elevate the customer experience to unprecedented heights, which it does by empowering brands with deep audience insights and research. ACL is driven by a passion to evolve brands beyond mere price-driven loyalty by aligning brand, product, and messaging to meet genuine customer needs, building authentic and enduring brand loyalty centered around customer values.

A renowned customer experience research firm dedicated to providing invaluable insights to organizations across various industries, ACL delivers objective and data-driven research that empowers businesses to make informed decisions and drive meaningful improvements.

