Go Fund Yourself Show Debuts Private Viewing At “Million Dollar Weekend” Event, Keynote Presented By Show Titan Jayson Waller

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The prestigious Million Dollar Weekend event, a gathering of top entrepreneurs, influencers, and thought leaders, hosted an exclusive preview of Go Fund Yourself! a groundbreaking crowdfunding platform that is revolutionizing how businesses raise capital. Keynote speaker and investor Jayson Waller introduced the platform, showcasing its unique ability to connect entrepreneurs with investors through real-time interaction.



As a keynote, investor, and co-host of Go Fund Yourself! Waller delivered an inspiring presentation about entrepreneurship, building business –– and how "Go Fund Yourself! is leveling the playing field for entrepreneurs who are looking for funding.

“Unlike other pitch and business investment shows where investment in promising new companies is limited to the privileged few, through Go Fund Yourself, virtually anyone and everyone has the same opportunity to invest in these companies as the so-called elites, and that's a good thing,” said Jayson Waller.“It also gives deserving new companies access to an extensive broad audience of potential investors they otherwise could never reach.”

“Go Fund Yourself gives businesses the opportunity to share their story, connect with investors instantly, and secure the funding they need to grow,” said Show Titan David Meltzer.“I'm excited entrepreneurs and businesspeople at the Million Dollar Weekend event watched a private viewing of our new show and crowdfunding platform that's disrupting the game."

VIP attendees watched an exclusive private viewing of one of the episodes, featuring entrepreneurs pitching their businesses to a panel of esteemed "Titans." The Go Fund Yourself! Titans include partners Jayson Waller, serial entrepreneur; David Meltzer, a world-renowned business coach, philanthropist and investor; and Rory J. Cutaia, the show's creator, visionary entrepreneur and Founder & CEO of Verb Technology Company, Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB], who are joined in each Show episode by a celebrity Titan from show business, sports, or business fame. Together, they ask the tough questions investors want answered while providing the entrepreneurs presenting their businesses on the Show with guidance and real-time feedback.

“I understand all too well how difficult it is for an entrepreneur to raise capital for a novel new idea or innovative business,” said Rory J. Cutaia, VERB CEO and Go Fund Yourself Show creator.“I, along with my fellow Titans David Meltzer and Jayson Waller, find it personally rewarding to know that we are making a difference, we're helping entrepreneurs access the capital they need to realize their dreams on terms that are fair and reasonable, and ensuring that new products, new technology that deserve to see the light of day, actually do.”“We're also thrilled that the everyday man and woman has access to the same investment opportunities - anyone of which could be that life-changing event - that are only seen by the same small group of investment insiders.”

Attendees were captivated by the innovative nature of the show, which combines live pitching with interactive audience engagement. "It was thrilling to witness Go Fund Yourself! first-hand at Million Dollar Weekend," said Cindy Metzler, CEO of Omm Media.“The energy in the room was electric, and the platform opens up so many opportunities for businesses to secure funding in an unprecedented way.”

Denis Sinelnikov, CEO of Media Components, echoed these sentiments: "Sharing Go Fund Yourself! with such a distinguished crowd was an amazing experience. This platform is about to change how businesses approach fundraising and how investors find their next big opportunity."

About Go Fund Yourself! Go Fund Yourself! is an innovative interactive social crowdfunding platform designed for public and private companies seeking capital through Regulation CF and Regulation A offerings. The show allows entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to a panel of successful "Titans" while viewers engage in real-time by making investment decisions as they watch. The panel includes Jayson Waller, David Meltzer, and Rory Cutaia-three entrepreneurial powerhouses committed to helping companies succeed. The platform also allows companies with consumer products to engage with viewers through shoppable, real-time icons during the broadcast.

With its game-changing approach, Go Fund Yourself! is poised to redefine how businesses raise capital and build meaningful connections with investors across the globe.

