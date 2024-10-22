Max Lehfeldt, MD, A Pasadena Plastic Surgeon, Answers Mommy Makeover Faqs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Max R. Lehfeldt, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon, answers frequently asked questions about Mommy Makeover benefits, the procedure, recovery, and more.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Many women who consider plastic surgery are mothers looking for options that can help them restore their appearance after pregnancy and the rigors of motherhood have taken a toll on certain areas of their body. In addition to the pregnancy itself, breastfeeding and the physical challenges often associated with raising children can create aesthetic concerns that are difficult, if not impossible, to improve, even among individuals who live healthy lifestyles and take excellent care of their skin. Dr. Max Lehfeldt , a board-certified plastic surgeon and the Director of Teleos Plastic Surgery and Radiance Spa Medical Group in Pasadena, California, says one popular remedy for women seeking to restore their pre-pregnancy appearance is a procedure called the“Mommy Makeover.” From options to address changes in the breasts and abdomen to ones designed to reduce isolated fat pockets and give the skin a tighter and firmer look, Dr. Lehfeldt explains that a Mommy Makeover essentially combines several treatments into one overall procedure that can improve a variety of concerns for comprehensive rejuvenation. He adds that some of the most frequently asked questions he receives about Mommy Makeovers involve the treatment selections that can be included, how one should prepare for a Mommy Makeover, and what to expect from the procedure and recovery process. Below, he outlines some of the basics that patients should consider as they think about the possibilities of this procedure:Treatment Options:Breast EnhancementAccording to Dr. Max Lehfeldt, MD , procedures that focus on rejuvenating the appearance of the breasts are some of the most common to include in a Mommy Makeover. Breast augmentation can restore breast volume and fullness that may have been lost after pregnancy and breastfeeding, and breast lift surgery can address signs of ptosis (sagging) to create firmer skin and a more youthful breast projection. Additionally, women who are experiencing breasts that are now too large for their body frame may consider a breast reduction as part of their Mommy Makeover.Body ContouringBody contouring options such as tummy tuck surgery and liposuction are also very popular selections for a Mommy Makeover, particularly since they can address some of the areas that are most prominently affected by pregnancy. A tummy tuck (abdominoplasty) can tighten and repair stretched and torn abdominal muscles while reducing excess abdominal skin, while liposuction can reduce excess fat pockets that have collected in the abdomen or virtually any other body area. Treatments such as arm lift surgery, thigh lift, or others that can help recontour the body may also be considered for patients who are good candidates for those options.Facial Rejuvenation and Non-Surgical TreatmentsMax Lehfeldt, MD notes that Mommy Makeovers are not necessarily limited to body and breast enhancement procedures. Treatments for facial rejuvenation can also be included, as well as options such as cosmetic injectables, non-surgical skin renewal procedures, and others that can address concerns ranging from cellulite to spider-veins. During the consultation, Dr. Lehfeldt says a full array of advanced treatment options can be explored and a determination can be made as to which ones can effectively achieve the patient's goals.Procedure:In general, Dr. Lehfeldt advises patients to wait a minimum of six months after completion of their last pregnancy before undergoing a Mommy Makeover to allow the body to sufficiently recover. He also typically recommends that women wait until they no longer plan to have children in the future before considering a Mommy Makeover since a future pregnancy may compromise the aesthetic results.In terms of the procedure itself, Dr. Lehfeldt explains that the customized nature of a Mommy Makeover can make the treatment process quite distinct among patients. In some cases, the procedure can be performed all at once; in others, he may recommend staging it over a series of appointments. He also notes that general anesthesia will likely be required. With all of this in mind, Dr. Max Lehfeldt says patients should plan for assistance with childcare, running errands, and other needs in the weeks following a Mommy Makeover so they can heal in a relaxing and stress-free environment.Recovery:Dr. Lehfeldt says the recovery process from a Mommy Makeover is often different for each patient depending on the treatments they have chosen. With that in mind, since the procedure will likely involve treatments that require major surgery, Dr. Lehfeldt says patients should generally plan for a few weeks of rest and recovery at home. He adds that his patients will be provided with post-operative guidelines to help them throughout the process, which should be strictly followed in order to maintain the smoothest, most expedient recovery possible.Ultimately, Dr. Lehfeldt says, a Mommy Makeover offers a significant opportunity for patients to comprehensively renew their appearance; however, it is very important to thoroughly research their options before committing to the procedure. The first step should be finding a highly qualified and experienced plastic surgeon with whom they feel both comfortable and confident. With customized treatment from a skilled and compassionate plastic surgeon, Dr. Lehfeldt says many women can achieve beautiful (and natural-looking) aesthetic rejuvenation that helps them achieve their goals.About Max Lehfeldt, MDDr. Max Lehfeldt, MD is a board-certified plastic surgeon and a member of The Aesthetic Society® and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons®. 