K’Taka BJP Seeks Disqualification Of Cong MP Over Violation Of MCC During Bypolls

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 22 (IANS) A delegation of Karnataka BJP leaders led by State President B.Y. Vijayendra met the Chief Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum seeking disqualification of the MP from Ballary E. Tukaram.

The BJP has also alleged a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by the Karnataka after the announcement of the bypolls for three assembly seats in the state.

Speaking to the in Delhi on Tuesday, Vijayendra said: "Ballari MP E. Tukaram has won the Lok Sabha from Ballary Parliamentary segment election by violating all laws and engaging in illegal activities. We have appealed to the Chief Election Commissioner to disqualify him."

He said that the BJP leaders from Karnataka have met the ECI and submitted a petition seeking the disqualification of MP Tukaram.

"There have been multiple discussions regarding the Valmiki Tribal Welfare Development Corporation. The BJP party has consistently fought against the corruption in the ST Corporation. Last month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a press note based on the investigation, stating that Rs 187 crore meant for the Valmiki Development Corporation was looted by the Congress government," he said.

Vijayendra also pointed out that B. Nagendra resigned from his ministerial post over this issue.

"The Karnataka government misused Rs 187 crore reserved for the development of Scheduled Tribes, using it for Ballari and other constituencies in the Lok Sabha election instead. This has now come to light," he said.

As by-elections are scheduled to be held shortly in Sandur, Channapatna, and Shiggaon, and with the model code of conduct in place, Vijayendra charged that the state government has violated the code by issuing advertisements.

He further criticised Congress leaders Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, stating, "They often talk at length about the Constitution, but looking at the irregularities in Sandur Assembly seat and the disregard for the law during the by-elections, it shows how much respect Congress has for the Constitution."

Referring to the ED's investigation into the Ballari Lok Sabha constituency, Vijayendra claimed that funds misappropriated from the Valmiki Corporation were also used in Raichur and Koppal. "In the coming days, we will focus on the disqualification of those who won in these constituencies as well."

The complaint stated the government of Karnataka issued full-page advertisements on the first page of all the Kannada and English dailies circulating in the state of Karnataka including three districts where the MCC is in force.

The advertisement in question prominently features the achievements of the government of Karnataka along with the pictures of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, at the cost of the government exchequer, when the MCC is in force.

This is a deliberate attempt to mislead the voters and affect their ability to make a free and fair choice. The memorandum demanded the Election Commission to take stringent action against CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar.“Restrain the Congress from further publishing such misleading advertisements in the media.”

It also demanded the registration of an FIR against Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for violations.

Responding to a question about the candidate for Channapatna, Vijayendra expressed his support for former BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwar, saying, "He should contest the election, and I hope he gets the opportunity."

Opposition leaders R. Ashoka, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and P. Rajeev were present during the interaction.