Opportunity For Canadian Students To Pass On Torch Of Remembrance At Juno Beach Centre With Guide Program

COURSEULLES-SUR-MER, France, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Juno Beach Centre is excited to be hiring student guides for the 2025 season which will mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the war. This is a unique opportunity for bilingual students to engage with visitors from around the world, sharing the rich history of Canada's contributions during the Second World War.

The Guide Program was born of the wishes of the Veterans who founded the Juno Beach Centre over 20 years ago. These Veterans wished for a group of dynamic and motivated Canadians who are approximately the same age as they were in 1944 to will participate in the educational and cultural missions of the museum.

Successful candidates will lead guided tours of the outdoor park, including historical bunkers and Juno Beach, adapting their presentations to diverse audiences such as school groups, Veterans, and dignitaries. They will grow in their knowledge of Canada in the Second World War and be a part of carrying the torch of remembrance.

Applications for the May 22 - December 31, 2025 work term are due by November 11, 2024. Interested students are encouraged to prepare their applications early, showcasing their bilingual capabilities, and their passion for history, public speaking, and customer engagement.

QUOTES

“Every visitor who comes in has a story to tell and a private reason for coming to see the site. It was heartwarming every time someone wanted to share it with you, but could be difficult at times given the intimate subject.”

Madison Dundas, 2024 student guide from Toronto, ON



“It is impossible for me to accurately describe the profound gratitude I feel for my time spent among the exceptional team at the Juno Beach Centre. When I was fifteen, I had the chance to visit the Centre with my family. I had always promised myself that when I finished my university studies, I would apply to work with your organization. When I submitted my application, I never imagined I would experience so many memorable moments that, I can say with certainty, allowed me to grow in my personal and professional life.”

Camille Charbonneau, 2024 student guide from Gatineau, QC



ABOUT THE JUNO BEACH CENTRE

The Juno Beach Centre was established in 2003 as a permanent memorial to all Canadians who were part of the Allied victory in the Second World War, and to preserve this legacy for future generations through education. The Centre in Normandy, France, pays homage to the nearly 45,000 Canadians who died during the War, including 5,500 during the Battle of Normandy and 381 on D-Day. Twenty years and more than 1.3 million visitors later, the Centre has been designated a site of national historic significance to Canada. It is owned and operated by the Juno Beach Centre Association, a registered charitable organization based in Burlington, ON, Canada. To learn more, please visit .

CONTACT: Media Contact: