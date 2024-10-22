MEG, LLC Appoints New President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New President is appointed by Madison Education Group, LLC

- Dr. Paul EidsonMELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Madison Education Group LLC (MEG) is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Robin Westerik as President & COO. With over 20 years' experience in Higher Education administration and a doctorate in business administration, Dr. Westerik brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the quickly expanding organization.MEG is a premier provider of a diverse set of professional products and services and is home to the Madison School of Professional Development (MSPD) and the ATLAS LMS and Student Information System (ATLAS-SIS) . With its product portfolio, MEG serves both individuals and organizations, offering professional development opportunities in business, quality management, and professional coaching as well as data information systems for companies and entrepreneurs.MEG CEO, Dr. Paul Eidson, says that Madison has been reinventing itself as of late and is entering a new chapter in its operational history.“We're excited to have Dr. Westerik lead us into this new era,” Dr. Eidson stated.“As we look to add to our products and services and expand our network of global partners and providers, I know that MEG is in good hands.”When asked about her plans for the next few months, Dr. Westerik said this in response:“Professional development and upskilling are both keys to bulletproofing careers and building foundations for lifelong learning. And that's just what we have going on at the School of Professional Development. One of the things I'm really excited about is launching scalable versions of our ATLAS Learning Management System and Student Information System for industries beyond higher education. All of these new services and products will be coming online throughout this final quarter of 2024 and into 2025. It truly is an exciting time to be a part of this organization, and I'm honored to lead such a great team.”To learn more about Madison Education Group (MEG), Madison School of Professional Development, or the ATLAS system visit or email ....

