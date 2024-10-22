New Study Finds 37% Of Social Donors Gave More This Year Despite Economic Pressures

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 5th Edition of Giving Experience Study by OneCause Shows Resilient Generosity and Key Motivators Behind Social Giving

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new research study from OneCause

reveals an encouraging trend: social donors are demonstrating increased generosity and loyalty, despite economic pressures. More than a third of social donors reported they gave more this year than they usually do, and the average social donation amount increased by 12% to $191.

The latest findings in the Giving Experience Study are part of the fundraising company's fifth social donor study, which explores what inspires generosity in social donors, their expectations of the giving experience, and how young, diverse donors are shaping the future of social giving.

"The increase in social donor giving this year is a testament to the power of meaningful connections, trust, and clear impact in the nonprofit sector," said Steve Johns, CEO of OneCause. "We're committed to providing insights and innovative solutions that help nonprofits implement data-driven strategies and create seamless giving experiences that inspire continued generosity and foster long-term engagement."

This year's study polled 1,036 social donors in the United States who took at least one of the following actions in the 12 months prior to the survey:



Donated to or attended a fundraising event like a gala, golf tournament, or similar event;

Donated to, bid during, or attended a nonprofit auction;

Sponsored someone or participated in a peer-to-peer fundraising event like a run, walk, or ride; or Donated or requested donations as part of a fundraising challenge, occasion, or giving day.

In addition to increased social giving, other key findings include:



Trust, mission, and ease remain cornerstones of giving . For the third consecutive year, trust, mission, and ease are the top motivators for social donors, with 7 in 10 indicating trust in an organization and ease of giving as a factor in their decision to give, and 65% saying the same about connection to an organization's mission. These enduring motivators demonstrate the need for nonprofits to focus on transparency and frictionless giving to maintain donor loyalty and engagement.

Auction attendees are highly likely to increase or continue giving . Auction donors are more likely than any other type of social donor to continue support, reinforcing the value of auctions as a powerful touchpoint in fostering sustained donor relationships. Over 80% of auction donors indicated they were likely to become regular annual donors, and more than half said they were likely to become monthly donors.

How social giving broadens access to philanthropy . Social giving remains key for engaging younger and more diverse donors, underscoring the importance of accessible, inclusive fundraising opportunities. Gen Z donors grew to 10% of the social donor pool, while 17% of social donors were Black and 23% were Hispanic - higher than their general population representation. Gen Z's growing financial influence and desire for impact and innovation . Gen Z's financial influence is growing, with their total average annual donations rising to $1,155, which is up 130% since 2022. Nearly half gave in response to current issues, and 6 in 10 said they were motivated to give by an organization showing innovation when approaching challenges.

"As donor expectations continue to evolve, the potential for fostering long-term, loyal relationships has never been more promising," added Johns. "By leveraging new insights and focusing on creating meaningful donor experiences, nonprofits have an incredible opportunity to drive sustained generosity and build a strong foundation for the future for social giving."

Download and Discover More



Full Report: The Giving Experience Study 5th Edition

Key Findings Webinar

Infographic Video

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 11,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $6.5 billion for their missions. OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit



or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , and

Facebook .

Media Inquiries:



Sarah Sebastian

[email protected]



SOURCE OneCause

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED