عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Federal Signal Corporation Declares Dividend Of $0.12 Per Share


10/22/2024 10:31:20 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS ) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of twelve cents ($0.12) per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable on December 2, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2024.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS ) builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit:
.

SOURCE Federal Signal Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN22102024003732001241ID1108806848


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search