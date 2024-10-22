Federal Signal Corporation Declares Dividend Of $0.12 Per Share
Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS ) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of twelve cents ($0.12) per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable on December 2, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2024.
About Federal Signal
Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS ) builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit:
