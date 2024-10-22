Bluesprig Sponsors Armani Williams, The First Professional Driver In NASCAR Openly Diagnosed With Autism Spectrum Disorder

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Williams is racing at Homestead-Miami in the #35 Ford Mustang with Joey Gase Motorsports

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueSprig Pediatrics, Inc. (BlueSprig), a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services for children with autism, today announces it will once again be sponsoring Armani Williams, NASCAR's first driver openly diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), when he races at Homestead – Miami on Oct. 26.

Williams, who has previously raced in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and Menards ARCA Series, is now competing in the Xfinity Series. The #35 car will feature BlueSprig's sponsor decals, as it did earlier this year at Daytona, reinforcing the partnership's mission to raise awareness of autism.

The CDC estimates that more than 5 million adults in the U.S. have ASD. It is a condition related to brain development that impacts how a person perceives and socializes with others, causing problems in social interaction and communication, and children usually start showing symptoms between the ages of 18 and 24 months of age. Williams, diagnosed at just two years old, has been a powerful advocate for the autism community through his success on the track.

“Growing up, I enjoyed watching the races on the TV, and then my parents brought me to the Go-Kart track one day – I fell in love with it and haven't slowed down since,” Williams said.“I'm grateful to be in the position I am today, and I'm grateful for sponsors like BlueSprig that allow me to chase my dreams. Together, we're raising awareness about autism and the incredible work they do to support children with ASD.”

At just 23 years old, Williams is making his mark in NASCAR, progressing through the ranks to become a full-time Xfinity Series driver. BlueSprig, which began its sponsorship of Williams in 2023, is proud to continue supporting him as he represents both the brand and the autism community.

“Armani's story is a testament to determination and breaking barriers, much like the children we serve at BlueSprig,” said Sharyn Kerr, Chief Strategy Officer of BlueSprig.“He's a fantastic ambassador for our mission, showing that with the right support and perseverance, anyone can achieve their dreams. We're excited to cheer him on this weekend in the BlueSprig-sponsored #35 car.”

BlueSprig, founded in 2017, is a leading provider of ABA treatment services to children with ASD. It is committed to providing compassionate, individualized, and evidence-based behavior analysis treatment. Headquartered in Houston, BlueSprig is a nationwide provider of ABA treatment with more than 140 locations.

To learn more about BlueSprig, please visit bluesprigautism.com .

About BlueSprig Pediatrics, Inc.

