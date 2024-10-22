Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar Takes Charge As New NCW Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 22 (IANS) Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar on Tuesday assumed charge as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), according to an official order.

Rahatkar told IANS that taking up this position comes with great responsibility.

"I shall work to justify this post. Many women reach out to the Women's Commission being and being troubled. All those women should get justice and further to it, those who are wrong should also be punished. The Commission will make efforts on all these issues. Besides these, we also have to work for the respect of women. As important as security is, respect for women is also important."

She also called on women to come forward on issues like education, health, social planning, and others.

"Whether it is the field of education, health, or social planning, women should come forward on all these issues. We should also make efforts for women to help her come forward."

The NCW Chief also called for women's security and said that if a woman is safe then the entire house is safe.

"We see that the woman is the backbone of our house. Now if she is safe and secure, the entire house is safe. Also, a house progresses if she is respected so she can contribute in a bigger way to the nation," she added.

Rahatkar opined that many initiatives have to be taken to strengthen the women's rights body.

"There are studies on many subjects in the commission, and this study should continue each day. We will work for the safety and respect of women to bring new laws," she added.

Rahtakar also spoke about violence against women in states like West Bengal, etc.

She described such cases as a cause of worry and said that people should start developing a thought process ensuring that women in society would be respected.

She also said that there are several good laws in the country, however, we need to spread awareness among people about giving respect to women.

"This is also a big task for us, we will have to work in this direction too. The society should move forward with a strong thinking of giving respect to women," she opined.