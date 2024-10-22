US Election 2024: Donald Trump Focused On Himself 'It Is Time To Turn The Page,' Says Kamala Harris At Atlanta Rally

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Vice President Kamala Harris rallied support from attendees at a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, this weekend, urging voters to reject Republican former President Donald trump in the upcoming presidential election.
Harris emphasized that Democrats are focused on the future while accusing Trump of being“only focused on himself” and“the past”.“It is time to turn the page,” she declared.
Harris highlights abortion rights at Atlanta rally
During the rally, Harris addressed people, emphasizing the importance of reproductive rights and condemning former President Donald Trump for his callous remarks regarding the grieving family of Amber Thurman, a Georgia mother who died after waiting 20 hours for treatment due to complications from an abortion pill. Also Read
The Vice President connected Thurman's death to Georgia's restrictive abortion laws, enacted after the Supreme Court's 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which was influenced by three justices appointed by Trump .
“Donald Trump still refuses to take any accountability for the pain and suffering he has caused,” Harris stated. Also Read
The life of Thurman, who faced severe delays in obtaining medical care, has become a focal point in Harris ' campaign, showing the real-world consequences of restrictive abortion policies. Thurman's family was present at the rally. Also Read
Harris criticized Trump's recent comment during a Fox News Channel town hall. When asked about the Thurman family participating in a media call, Trump stated,“We'll get better ratings, I promise.” In response, Harris asked at the rally,“Where is the compassion?” She went on to state that Trump continuously belittles the sorrow of grieving families.“What we see continually from Donald Trump is exactly what that clip shows," she said.“He belittles their sorrow, making it about himself and his television ratings. It is cruel.” Also Read
As the election approaches, Harris is focusing on the issue of reproductive rights to gather support for the Democratic party, promising to restore a national right to abortion if Democrats secure the presidency and gain additional congressional seats.
