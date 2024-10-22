Beazley Security Expands Incident Response With Restoration Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leader William Powell Joins to Spearhead Global Offering

Beazley Security today announced the expansion of its cybersecurity incident response services to include comprehensive restoration capabilities, delivering end-to-end support for clients to recover from cyber-attacks and get their businesses back up and running as quickly as possible. The enhanced offering is supported by industry veteran William (Wil) Powell, who joins Beazley Security to lead its global incident response and restoration services team, which will include new hires in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Europe.

"Since 2017, Beazley Security has been a trusted provider of incident response services," said Alton Kizziah, CEO of Beazley Security. "We've now shifted to delivering on our Full Spectrum Cyber strategy, which includes expanding incident response capabilities with restoration services to ensure clients can get back to their core business quickly and efficiently."

Beazley Security handles thousands of client security incidents per year, providing expert incident management advice as well as the specialized technical services needed to resolve attacks ranging from ransomware, business email compromise (BEC) and phishing to zero-day exploits. The company's expansion into restoration services means that Beazley Security is now able to provide a complete solution, spanning from the initial investigation through full resolution.

"Adding restoration capabilities to our tailored suite of risk reducing services provides a crucial aspect of a full-spectrum security solution," continued Kizziah. "Further, unifying Beazley Security's incident management and incident response teams under Wil's proven leadership ensures our clients are able to return to business as usual with the least disruption possible."



William Powell is a seasoned leader in the field and will play a critical role in scaling Beazley Security's global incident response and restoration services. Powell has more than 30 years of experience in IT, telecommunications, and cyber security incident response. His years of incident response experience have included working closely with numerous local, federal, and foreign law enforcement agencies in supporting their missions, including but are not limited to: FBI, DEA, Secret Service, US Marshals, US Attorney's Office, DoD, SPAWAR, US Navy, and other local, state, and foreign 911/112 public safety facilities and infrastructures. Prior to joining Beazley, Powell built and led a global incident response and restoration practice at Tracepoint LLC, which was acquired by Booz Allen Hamilton in 2021.

"We have the unique opportunity to leverage Beazley's years of insurance claims data with the insights derived from thousands of annual incident calls to deliver a proactive approach to incident response that is currently missing in the market," said Wil Powell. "By working with clients proactively, delivering preventive assessments that address known risks and adapting strategies to each organization's unique needs, we're better positioned to help our clients address risk factors that help make responding to incidents more effective."



Beazley Security is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beazley plc and works closely with privacy law firms and breach counsel to support organizations of all sizes deal with the impact of a cyber-attack. Further, Beazley Security has relationships with crisis management, credit monitoring, identity protection, specialty PR, and regulatory and compliance firms to help ensure speedy remediation of a cyber-attack. While Beazley Security Incident Response and Restoration services provide integrated, seamless support, they can be engaged independently, regardless of whether Beazley Security is the primary incident response firm.

About Beazley Security

Beazley Security is a global cybersecurity services firm committed to helping clients develop true cyber resilience. We combine decades of cybersecurity protection, detection, response, and recovery expertise with the actuarial precision and risk mitigation capability of our parent company, Beazley. Current operations include USA, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Singapore.

