MASA And Securian Financial Partner To Bring Enhanced Emergency Transportation Coverage To Employees Across The U.S.

Through its strategic partnership with MASA, Securian will be the first and only carrier to offer a group accident insurance product with comprehensive coverage for critical EMS services and medical ground and air ambulance rides due to any healthcare event, not just accidents. This AI product will go beyond flat dollar payouts to cover out-of-pocket costs for emergency medical transportation. The average bill for ground and air ambulance service are $2,000 and $69,000, respectively, leaving many exposed to out-of-pocket bills from both in-network and out-of-network ambulance providers1.

"MASA directly addresses the crucial first phase of an individual's care by ensuring they have means and access to the emergency services they require," said Joe Heaney, President of MASA's Business Group. "We are excited to partner with Securian Financial to bring peace of mind to even more families in some of their most challenging moments without having to worry about their access to care or financial security."

"When we see a growing need in the employee benefits space, we're committed to providing a solution to meet it," said Lydia Jilek, 2nd Vice President of Securian Financial's group life and voluntary benefits. "By offering a group accident insurance product with enhanced emergency medical transport benefits, this partnership brings best-in-class protection to employees. With more than half a century of experience in protecting members from the high costs of emergency transport, MASA is a proven addition to our offerings and will help us deliver innovative, effective employee benefits solutions."

Benefit brokers interested in learning more can find a Securian Financial supplemental health insurance sales professional to talk to in their region at emergency-transport-protection .

About MASA

Founded in 1974 as Medical Air Services Association, Inc., MASA® is the leading Emergency Transportation benefit built to enhance healthcare plans by covering the out-of-pocket costs associated with emergency medical transport.

Today, as a global organization with 14 international locations and covering all 50 states and Canada, MASA serves more than 2 million members with emergency and non-emergency transportation benefits and so much more. Basic coverage area includes the continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, and Canada, with worldwide coverage offered for certain plans. For more information, visit .

About Securian Financial

For more than 140 years, the Securian Financial family of companies has been developing innovative insurance and retirement solutions to meet the evolving needs of individuals, families and businesses. Offered through partnerships with employers, financial professionals and affinity groups, Securian Financial products help bring peace of mind to more than 23 million customers throughout the United States and Canada. Securian Financial is trusted by our partners and customers to fulfill our purpose of helping to build secure tomorrows. For more information about Securian Financial, visit securian or follow us on Facebook , Instagram or LinkedIn .