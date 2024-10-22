National Institutes Of Health All Of Us Research Program Mobile Tour Visits Florida And North Carolina

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Starting October 28,

RTI will host the All of Us Journey, a traveling educational exhibit that brings the National Institutes of Health's All of Us Research Program to communities across the United States. The Journey features interactive activities, videos, games, quizzes, and more-all designed to demonstrate the power of participation in research. Interested attendees will learn how they can help shape the future of health for themselves, their families, and their communities for generations to come. Attendees will also have the opportunity to register for the All of Us Research Program during their visit.

WHAT:

Tallahassee is one stop on the All of Us Journey's national tour. The public are invited to attend and learn how they can help change the future of health as participants in the All of Us Research Program.

WHEN and WHERE:

Monday, October 28

to Thursday, October 31, 2024

10am-4pm

Florida A&M University Welcome Center

1420 Wahnish Way

Tallahassee, FL 32310

Tuesday, November 5 to Thursday, November 7, 2024

10am-4pm

NC A&T State University

The Alvin V. Blount Jr. Student Health Center

112 N. Benbow Road

Greensboro, NC. 27411

Friday, November 8, 2024

10am-4pm

NC A&T State University

Mount Zion Baptist Church

1301 Alamance Church Road

Greensboro, NC. 27406

Monday, November 11 to Thursday, November 14, 2024

10am-4pm

Winston-Salem State

601 S Martin Luther King Drive

Winston-Salem, NC. 27110

See the full list of events in Florida and North Carolina from October 22 to November 14 here .

The All of Us Research Program, led by the National Institutes of Health, aims to recruit at least one million participants that reflect the diversity of the United States.

All of Us will help researchers understand more about why people get sick or stay healthy. To learn more about the All of Us Research Program and upcoming events, visit .

About the All of Us Journey

All of Us is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). The Journey is managed by Montage Marketing Group in collaboration with Scripps Research Translational Institute, and funded by the National Institutes of Health award OT2OD035580 .



For more information contact:

Jennifer Reyes, Outreach Engagement Manager

Phone: 703-454-9168 ext: 144

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE Montage Marketing Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED