The Hormone Replacement Therapy Market is expected to advance at a substantial CAGR forecast till 2030 owing to the increasing burden of menopause, thyroid disorder, osteoporosis, male hypogonadism, along with the increasing research and development activities in hormone replacement therapy, among others across the globe.

The hormone replacement therapy is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. The hormone replacement therapy (HRT) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of hormonal and targeted diseases like menopause and osteoporosis, along with an expanding geriatric population, which is driving the demand for hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

Rising awareness about menopause management and interest in regenerative medicines, including anti-aging and reproductive cycle therapies, the surge in drug approvals, product launches, and the presence of key market players highlight the dynamic nature of the HRT market, which is projected to grow substantially from 2024 to 2030.

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Dynamics:

One of the key aspect driving the hormone replacement therapy market is the rising awareness among women about the management of menopausal issues, across the globe.

The global average age for menopause onset in women is around 50 years. Women's estrogen and progesterone production levels decrease significantly after the age of 50. The pituitary gland compensates for the decrease in estrogen and progesterone production by increasing the production of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH).

Additionally, the growing R&D activities by key players for the discovery of novel therapeutics to treat hormonal imbalances and rising product approvals are expected to aid in the growth of the studied market over the forecast period. The increasing contribution of key players in the expansion of novel therapies further drives the introduction of new products in the market. For instance, in January 2022, Ascendis Pharma A/S received European Commission's market authorization for its drug SKYTROFA for the treatment of children and adolescents suffering from growth hormone disorders. This product is the first once-weekly treatment for growth hormone deficiency in the pediatric population.

Therefore, the interplay of all the factors mentioned above collectively will drive the overall hormone replacement therapy market throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. However, the high cost of drug development, side effects associated with hormone replacement therapy, and the timeline of the stringent regulatory approval process may prove to be challenging factors for hormone replacement therapy market growth.

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market key Players:

Some of the key market players operating in the hormone replacement therapy market include Abbott, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Merck KGaA, Bayer AG, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Viatris Inc., F.Hoffman-La Roche, Novo Nordisk A/S, Amgen Inc., Genentech, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Ascendis Pharma Endocrinology, Inc., Vista Pharma, Inc., Clarus Therapeutics, Inc., Gedeon Richter Plc, Endo International plc, and others.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Hormone Replacement Therapy Market:



In May 2023, Astellas Pharma Inc. announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for VEOZAH (fezolinetant) 45 mg once daily for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) due to menopause. VMS, characterized by hot flashes and/or night sweats, are common symptoms of menopause.

In January 2022, Pfizer, Inc. and OPKO Health, Inc. received approval from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, Japan, for the commercialization of NGENLA to treat growth hormone disorders. This product was the next-generation long-acting growth hormone injection, with a treatment frequency of a once-a-week dosage. In November 2021, I-MAB Biopharma Co., Ltd. entered into a collaboration with Jumpcan Pharmaceutical Group for the development & commercialization of eftansomatropin alfa (TJ101) in China.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Report Introduction

1.1. Scope of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Market Assumption

2. Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Executive Summary

2.1. Market at Glance

3. Competitive Landscape

4. Regulatory Analysis

4.1. The United States

4.2. Europe

4.3. Japan

4.4. China

5. Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Key Factors Analysis

5.1. Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Drivers

5.1.1. The growing burden of targeted and hormonal disorders

5.1.2. Increasing awareness about post-menopausal issues among women and other hormone deficiency diseases

5.1.3. Surging demand for advanced drug delivery systems such as transdermal drugs or gels with greater efficacy

5.2. Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Restraints and Challenges

5.2.1. High cost of drug development

5.2.2. Side effects associated with hormonal replacement therapy (HRT)

5.2.3. The timeline of the stringent regulatory approval process

5.3. Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Opportunities

5.3.1. Availability of robust drugs in pipeline

5.3.2. Increased popularity of regenerative medicines for anti-aging and reproductive-cycle boosting therapy

6. Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3. Threat of New Entrants

6.4. Threat of Substitutes

6.5. Competitive Rivalry

7. Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Assessment

7.1. By Therapy

7.1.1. Estrogen Hormone Replacement

7.1.2. Growth Hormone Replacement

7.1.3. Thyroid Hormone Replacement

7.1.4. Testosterone Hormone Replacement

7.1.5. Others

7.2. By Indication

7.2.1. Menopause

7.2.2. Hypothyroidism

7.2.3. Male Hypogonadism

7.2.4. Growth Hormone Deficiency

7.2.5. Others

7.3. By Route of Administration

7.3.1. Oral

7.3.2. Parenteral

7.3.3. Transdermal

7.4. By Geography

8. Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Company and Product Profiles

8.1. Abbott

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Financial Overview

8.1.4. Product Listing

8.1.5. Entropy

8.2. Novartis AG

8.3. Pfizer Inc.

8.4. Merck KGaA

8.5. Bayer AG

8.6. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

8.7. Eli Lilly and Company

8.8. Viatris Inc.

8.9. F.Hoffman-La Roche

8.10. Novo Nordisk A/S

8.11. Amgen Inc.

8.12. Genentech, Inc.

8.13. AbbVie Inc.

8.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

8.15. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

8.16. Ascendis Pharma Endocrinology, Inc.

8.17. Vista Pharma, Inc.

8.18. Clarus Therapeutics, Inc.

8.19. Gedeon Richter Plc

8.20. Endo International plc

9. KOL Views

10. Project Approach

