SOCAR Plans Carbon-Neutral Development In Garabagh And Eastern Zangazur
Date
10/22/2024 10:09:37 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has announced plans
for development in the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur economic
regions, Azernews reports, citing the SOCAR's 2023
Sustainable Development Report.
SOCAR stated that it is ready to develop Garabagh and Eastern
Zangazur as carbon-neutral zones, and outlined the following
measures to achieve this:
- Reducing emissions: Increasing energy efficiency and applying
technologies such as CCU/CCUS.
- construction of EV infrastructure: Developing regional
infrastructure for electric vehicles.
- Gas substitution: Replacing natural gas with renewable energy,
hydrogen (H2), and other green energy solutions.
- Green fuel production: Transitioning from traditional hydrocarbon
fuels to biogas and biodiesel.
It should be noted that SOCAR is the first national oil company
of Azerbaijan to actively participate in international economic
development processes. It operates in the oil and gas industry and
holds an important position on the global stage.
The company was established under the Decree of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan dated September 13, 1992. Its goal is to
create positive and responsible impacts on the economy, society,
and the environment. To achieve these goals, SOCAR has defined its
strategy, policies, regulations, and corresponding mission and
purpose. Increasing environmental and social efficiency is one of
the main principles guiding all new projects implemented by the
company in pursuit of sustainable development.
