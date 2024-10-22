Russians Shell Marhanets With Artillery, One Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian military shelled Marhanets with artillery. A man was killed.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“A 74-year-old man was killed in Marhanets, in the Nikopol region. In the district center itself, there is a victim who is 76 years old. He was hospitalized in a moderate condition. The victim has shrapnel wounds to both legs,” the statement said.

It is noted that these are all the consequences of enemy shelling . There is also a damaged house.

Enemy attackedregion 10 times a day with artillery, drones

Earlier it was reported that since Monday evening, the Russian aggressor has been attacking Nikopol with kamikaze drones, firing artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers. They fired at Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrivka communities.

Photo: Dnipropetrovska RMA