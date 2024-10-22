Kherson Regional Council Tells How Russians Remove Local Collaborators From Positions On TOT

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the TOT, Russians are removing local traitors from their positions.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by the first deputy chairman of the Kherson regional council, Yuriy Sobolevsky.

“The situation with the collaborators-traitors who have gone over to the enemy since the beginning of the invasion and worked in the structure of the administration, in the so-called ministries, is very interesting. The process of removing them from office continues, and this is mainly due to criminal proceedings that have already been initiated against them by Russian investigative authorities. So, the Russians are removing local traitors from their positions,” Sobolevsky said.

He mentioned the occupation“Ministry of Health” as an example. The person who headed it, Vadym Ilmiyev, is currently under investigation for very large amounts of misappropriation.

As Ukrinform reported, in the fall of 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson . Part of the region, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, is temporarily occupied by Russian troops.