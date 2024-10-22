Choco Introduces New Sales Rep App For Food Distributors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Powerful Features Help Sales Teams Strengthen Customer Relationships and Increase Revenue

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choco , leading AI-powered revolutionizing the food chain, is launching the Choco Distributor Sales Rep App. Winning customers is great, but the best sales reps know that growing those relationships is where the magic happens. Choco's new app gives sales representatives at food wholesalers and distributors the tools to analyze data, extract valuable insights and ultimately, make every interaction more profitable.

Key features include:



AI-powered alerts allow sales reps to monitor customers' ordering behaviors and receive real-time notifications when there's an upsell opportunity or a risk of churn.

Real-time product catalog access means reps are always ready to offer the best product recommendations and prevent missed orders. Whether it's upselling high-value items or suggesting replacements, they have everything they need to keep orders flowing.

Marketing AI means that every customer interaction can become a revenue opportunity. Sales reps can send personalized marketing campaigns directly from the app, as well as review past campaigns to see what works, maximizing every opportunity to maximize profits.

Order processing powered by Choco AI lets reps log orders at lightning speed, leading to higher revenue without lots of manual entry. Just take a screenshot, send it through the app, and let Choco AI handle the rest. Enhanced prospecting tools let sales reps scan restaurant menus so they can better understand potential customers' needs and suggest relevant products. This feature helps reps gain new business more effectively by aligning product recommendations with what prospects are already buying.

"For too long the tools available to sales teams at food wholesalers and distributors have been rudimentary at best, making it difficult if not impossible for reps to leverage the data that can help them grow those relationships," said Choco Co-Founder & CEO Daniel Khachab. "With Choco's new app, we're empowering sales reps to anticipate customer needs instead of just responding to them. It's a powerful new tool for wholesalers looking to stay competitive in today's market."

For more information, visit choco/us

About Choco

Choco is a leading AI-powered platform revolutionizing the food supply chain by connecting restaurateurs with suppliers. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, Choco simplifies ordering processes, making them as intuitive and immediate as sending a chat message. Our AI tools help customers maximize efficiency, reduce costs, and minimize food waste. Choco was founded by serial entrepreneurs Daniel Khachab and Julian Hammer. Since its founding in 2018, the company has grown rapidly and is now active in markets such as the U.S., Germany, France, Spain, UK, Austria and Belgium. In February 2022, the total value of goods traded through Choco exceeded $1.2 billion. For more information, visit



SOURCE Choco

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED