(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILAN, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, launches a new series of LTE Cat 1bis modules LE270-CN/LE270-EU/LE270-LA featuring ultra-compact size and ultra-low power consumption for the utility industries, empowering smart electricity meters, water meters, and meters with uncompromised performance and reliable connectivity worldwide. By adopting the LE270 module solutions, customers can exploit the Cat 1bis advantages in device design and long-term product life cycle management.

Continue Reading

The utility industries are experiencing rapid growth of the digital transformation driven by the goal of sustainable development, and the demand for a replacement technology after 2/3G sunset. The LTE Cat 1bis LE270 series module is engineered to empower smart metering applications with cost-effective 4G connectivity and enable highly efficient energy usage management, thus allowing real-time meter reading and better grid visibility for utility companies to improve the overall operational efficiency. The smart meter market is expected to grow significantly, with over 1.06 billion smart meters (electricity, gas, and water) projected to be installed worldwide by the end of 2023, according to IoT Analytics' Global Smart Meter Market Tracker 2020–2030.

The LE270 series module is an optimal Cat 1bis solution in building the smart metering infrastructure as it supports 4G bands in China/India/EU/Latin America, which are the fastest-growing metering market across the globe. In terms of size, LE270 adopts an ultra-compact LCC+LGA form factor design measured at 17.7x15.8x2.4mm and makes space flexibility in customers' device design. Meanwhile, the module supports DRX standby low-power mode of 1μA and PSM of 1μA to save power and extend battery usage even in extreme low-power circumstances, ensuring a long-term product life cycle. Aiming to provide affordable Cat 1bis module solutions to low and medium-rate IoT applications, the LE270 integrates rich interfaces and supports various drivers and software functionalities such as Windows/Linux and other mainstream operating systems, meeting various application demands in the IoT industry such as asset tracking, shared economics, smart retails, industrial connections, etc.

"The LE270 series module we launched at Enlit Europe today is to accelerate the smart metering deployment and ease the concerns of battery replacement in the long-term product lifecycle because this 4G-only module consumes extremely low power," said Kevin Guan, Director of MTC Product Marketing at Fibocom. "With its stable performance, utility customers can collect, manage and analyze the meter data precisely, offering a more green, sustainable utility service for the end users."

The LE270 series module is available for commercial deployment and has received regional certifications such as CE/FCC/ANATEL. Acquire more product info, welcome to visit Fibocom booth at 5.J52 in hall 5 at Fiera Milano di Rho, Italy during Enlit Europe 2024.

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and solutions as well as the first wireless communication module provider listed on China A-shares stock market (stock code: 300638). Fibocom offers a one-stop solution for industry customers by integrating wireless communication modules and IoT solutions. With over two decades of engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of bringing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent connectivity service to every industry, enriching smart life with a perfect wireless experience. Fibocom's product portfolio ranges from cellular modules (5G/4G/3G/2G/LPWA), automotive-grade modules, AI modules, android-smart modules, GNSS modules and antenna service. Together, we aim to empower digital transformation across industries such as ACPC (Always Connected PC), mobile broadband, smart retail, C-V2X, robotics, smart energy, IIoT, smart cities, smart agriculture, smart home, telemedicine, etc.

Find out the latest news at , and follow us on LinkedIn /X /Facebook /Youtube .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Fibocom Wireless Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED