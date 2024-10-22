Avathon Brings Proven Commercial AI Platform To The Defense Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Avathon, provider of the leading AI for industrial operations, is ensuring Warfighter readiness by addressing Defense imperatives in sustainment, logistics, production, and modernization.

The Department of Defense (DoD) spends over $100 billion annually on direct maintenance, with additional funding committed for modernization of the sprawling infrastructure that keeps ships, aircraft, and land systems mission-capable. Avathon utilizes its AI-driven platform to enhance asset management, maintenance, and and logistics operations – all while reducing spend and enabling the reallocation of DoD resources to more strategic initiatives.



"Avathon's AI Platform, with over a decade of commercial and government deployments, has helped industry leaders and Defense Primes improve operational readiness, strengthen supply chains, and extend the life of critical military assets," said Gen. (Ret.) John R. Allen, former commander of the NATO International Security Assistance Force and an Avathon board member.

Avathon employs a growing team of AI scientists, engineers, and domain experts in its Austin innovation center to leverage all forms of structured and unstructured data to enable decision intelligence in areas such as prescriptive maintenance, obsolescence management, and contested logistics. Defense Primes use the platform to improve the production, sustainment, and operational management of fleets and assets.

Defense supply chains are highly dynamic – especially in a wartime environment. The platform ensures readiness by enabling Defense Primes and their suppliers to anticipate potential obsolescence challenges well in advance of any issues. The availability of manpower compounds this readiness challenge.

"Workforce shortages across the DoD, particularly in areas that require experienced, subject-matter experts, are putting a strain on production, operations, and maintenance projects," said Art Sellers, president/general manager of Avathon Government. "This is an area where AI can help do more with less in terms of manpower."

Designed to support both legacy systems and future Defense programs, Avathon's AI platform is built for long-term durability, ensuring it evolves alongside decades of technological advancements.

"The Defense industry has yet to realize the full potential of AI," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Avathon. "As a company rooted in Silicon Valley and Texas, we are at the forefront of AI innovation, and it is our duty to help ensure the readiness of our service members."

About Avathon

Avathon , a leader in Industrial AI, extends the life of critical infrastructure while advancing the journey toward autonomy. Avathon's Industrial AI platform empowers commercial and government customers with scalable, secure, and value-driven solutions that enhance efficiency and resilience across heavy industry.

CONTACT:

Jon Ross

Sr. PR & Communications Manager

Avathon

[email protected]

SOURCE Avathon

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED