VANCOUVER, CANADA, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SenseNet , a Vancouver-based company providing the most comprehensive, rapid wildfire detection solution on the market, announced today that it has partnered with SkyScout AI, a leader in AI and drone technology, to provide advanced wildfire detection, monitoring, and mitigation solutions to protect communities and critical infrastructure from destructive wildfires.

“The integrated solution provided by SenseNet's sensors and state-of-the-art AI algorithms, combined with the drone technology of SkyScout AI, provides an unprecedented early fire detection system that can be deployed and scaled to enable informed and immediate response, critical to first responders charged with expansive wildfire surveillance and mitigation. We are very pleased to partner with SkyScout to enhance our solution for those communities living with the risk of wildfires,” says Hamed Noori, CEO of SenseNet.

SenseNet's advanced fire detection technology is powered by a unique platform integrating advanced sensors, cameras, AI algorithms, and real-time data analysis to provide highly accurate and early alerts to wildfires. First responders and communities/corporations are immediately provided with the knowledgeneeded to protect critical infrastructure, the natural environment and people. SkyScout's AI and drone technology can initiate automated deployment of Scout DronesTM, which when combined with SenseNet's solution, will provide further intelligence to manage wildfires, which SenseNet sensors can pick up even in the smoldering phase, and in the dark. SkyScout's developing technology will not only enable automated deployment of Scout DronesTM, but can also enable rapid response dispatch of ground piloted Tanker DronesTM to the precise fire location, within minutes.

“We are committed to providing the most comprehensive solution to help combat the devastation caused by wildfires. SenseNet's solution provides a sophisticated sensor network powered by AI algorithms, expansive data analytics and a management platform. When combined with our early-detection network of drones, it offers an unprecedented solution to mitigating wildfire threat at the earliest stage,” says Kristina Marsden, CEO of SkyScout.

The combination of SenseNet and SkyScout's technologies will prove valuable in cases where it is not safe or humanly possible to reach or deploy wildfire firefighter crews to assess the severity of wildfires, once the SenseNet technology alerts authorities of wildfire. SenseNet has the unique ability to install low-power wide area networks, advanced 5G communication, and seamless connectivity, ensuring effortless deployment across both remote and urban landscapes. SkyScout's AI-powered drones can also immediately access a small fire or ember hotspot and enable rapid response dispatch of ground piloted Tanker DronesTM to the precise location within minutes.

In July 2024, Predator Ridge installed the SenseNet solution, after the successful conclusion of a two-year pilot project with the City of Vernon, in cooperation with Vernon Fire Rescue Services, where Predator Ridge was one of the test sites. The SenseNet system consists of 100 sensors, five gateways and five cameras around the entire perimeter of the resort providing early wildfire detection using gas sensing and thermal imaging; 24/7 monitoring and management through Vernon Fire Rescue Services and Emergency Management; comprehensive coverage with 360-degree views enabling AI-driven smoke detection; and, data-driven response integrating AI with data from the sensors, cameras, satellites and weather inputs, enabling advanced, rapid detection and predictive analysis of wildfire behaviour.

“The integrity of SenseNet's solution can help protect our community from a potential wildfire crisis through reliable and advanced wildfire monitoring to detect the earliest signs of wildfire and deploy the quickest response. Investing in SenseNet technology is a testament to our commitment to the safety and well-being of our residents and guests,” said Brad Pelletier, Senior Vice President, Predator Ridge.

About SenseNet:

Founded in 2019, SenseNet provides the most advanced and comprehensive solution for early wildfire detection, safeguarding communities, critical infrastructure, and the natural environment from wildfire. Powered by a unique combination of proprietary technology integrating AI, sensors, cameras, and satellite data, first responders can be immediately notified of wildfires. Artificial Intelligence accesses, interprets, and supplies information, allowing both proactive and reactive responses to mitigate and manage the devastating effects of wildfires. The breadth of information provided in SenseNet's integrated solution provides affordable, efficient and advanced detection and management technology to cities, remote towns and First Nations communities that need it most. With the SenseNet solution, municipalities have an all-in-one source for accurate and immediate wildfire detection enabling them to become leaders in fire management; protecting the lives and homes of residents, and safeguarding valuable community assets. For more information, visit

About SkyScout AI Innovations Inc:

SkyScout combines AI and drone technology to detect, respond to and mitigate wildfires, with a particular focus on protecting communities, property and people from deadly interface wildfires. SkyScout's developing technology will enable automated deployment of our Scout DronesTM, which can immediately detect a small fire or ember hotspot and enable rapid response dispatch of our ground piloted Tanker DronesTM to the precise location within minutes. SkyScout is also proud to be the exclusive Canadian distributor of CitroTech, a water-based, non-toxic fire inhibitor that uses naturally sourced chemistry to create a thin but incredibly strong layer of protection against fire. CitroTech can be applied as a pre-treatment to mitigate fire ignition and used operationally as a suppressant in response to ignition. Find out more at .

