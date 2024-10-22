(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder commercial assessment and clinical Assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder.

Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including Phase III, Phase II, I, Preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Emerging Drugs

Nana-Val (Nanatinostat and Valganciclovir): Viracta Therapeutics

Nanatinostat (VRx-3996) is an orally available histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being developed by Viracta. Nanatinostat selectively inhibits specific isoforms of Class I HDACs, an activity that is key to inducing viral genes epigenetically silenced in EBV-associated malignancies. Nanatinostat is currently being investigated in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir as an all-oral combination therapy, Nana-Val, in various subtypes of EBV-associated malignancies. Ongoing trials include a pivotal global, multicenter, open-label Phase 2 basket trial in multiple subtypes of relapsed/refractory EBV+ lymphoma (NAVAL-1) as well as a multinational Phase 1b/2 trial in patients with EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Major Players in Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder

There are approx. 3+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder. The companies which have their Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase II include, Viracta Therapeutics.

Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder drugs.

Key Questions



How many companies are developing Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder drugs?

How many Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder and their status? What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players



Viracta Therapeutics Moderna Therapeutics

Key Products



Nana-Val (Nanatinostat and Valganciclovir) mRNA-1189

Phases



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy Product Type

Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Report Insights



Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs Impact of Drugs

Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder Report Assessment



Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment Unmet Needs

