Heritage Grocers Group Begins Fall Festivities, Hosts Photo Submission Contest For La Catrina Mas Catrina

From now through Nov. 2, 2024, customers of any Cardenas Markets or Tony's Fresh Market can submit their contest photos through each respective banner's website. Entrants are encouraged to submit a selfie with a Day of the Dead, La Catrina-style sugar skull make-up for a chance to win great prizes.

“Every year, we look forward to celebrating Día de los Muertos, an iconic holiday that brings our families together to celebrate shared culture and remember those that have passed,” said Adam Salgado, Chief Marketing Officer for Heritage Grocers Group .“Hispanic culture has many vibrant traditions, and we're excited to once again welcome back our annual photo contest to help celebrate and respect these traditions and provide another way to connect with our customers. When customers come into one of our stores, we want them to feel at home. This holiday is another way we can do that, while adding a fun way for people to get creative and come together.”

In Hispanic culture, La Catrina is an iconic symbol of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), taking place this year between November 1 and November 2. It represents the idea that death is a natural part of life and should be embraced rather than feared. The image of La Catrina, often depicted as a skeleton wearing an elegant hat, is widely used in celebrations to honor and remember deceased loved ones.

For more information regarding HGG's La Catrina Mas Catrina photo submission contest, visit Cardenas Markets and Tony's Fresh Market .

