Trusted Tech Team Showcases Core Values In Oneoc Community Cup, Wins Big For Charity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, October 12, Trusted Tech Team proudly participated in the OneOC Community Cup , a charitable outdoor field event held at Cal State Fullerton, that brought 30 companies, 50 teams, and 500 participants together for a day of friendly competition and community service. Trusted Tech Team not only showcased their commitment to community engagement but also raised $5,000 for their nonprofit beneficiary, RiseHyre .

A leading provider of Microsoft licensing and services, Trusted Tech Team is focused on providing the human touch when it comes to helping businesses tackle their most challenging IT issues, from keeping all systems up and running to helping companies embrace and leverage generative AI, and more.

The OneOC Community Cup provided Trusted Tech Team with the opportunity to live out their core values through a team-building event that brought businesses and nonprofits together for a common cause. The company's commitment to their mission to reclaim time, boost productivity, and foster innovation was evident throughout the competition.

Trusted Tech Team entered three teams into the competition, each representing a company core value. The company took the spotlight by finishing 3rd overall in the competition, earning $2,500 for RiseHyre. To further the impact, Trusted Tech Team Founder and Chief Visionary Officer Julian Hamood announced that he is personally matching the prize, bringing the total donation to $5,000. RiseHyre is focused on providing job training and generating employment opportunities for people with barriers to employment, including the formerly incarcerated, foster youth, unhoused, and survivors of domestic violence. The funds raised at the event will help further their mission of providing crucial resources and opportunities.

“While this was our first OneOC Community Cup, we're already looking forward to coming back every year in support of such an incredible cause,” said Hamood.“We're especially proud to support our chosen nonprofit, RiseHyre, and the amazing work they're doing to help people in underserved communities get back on their feet. At Trusted Tech Team, our values and team culture are deeply rooted in what we did here at the Cup – showing up, contributing, and making a difference. The event's competitive spirit makes it a blast, but what truly resonates with us is the opportunity to give back. We've been fortunate as a company to be on an amazing growth trajectory, and it's a privilege to be in a position where we can give back both financially and with our time. Volunteering means the world to us, and we're proud to stand with this community.”

The Community Cup marked Trusted Tech Team's first involvement with OneOC. OneOC helps companies align their strategies with the causes they care about most, ensuring that their community efforts lead to greater impact and stronger engagement. This collaboration signals a new era for Trusted Tech Team as the company expands its staff, accelerates growth, and deepens its commitment to giving back. By fostering partnerships and contributing to the well-being of the community, Trusted Tech Team aims to drive both the advancement of IT solutions and the development of a more connected, engaged Orange County.

"Trusted Tech Team's partnership with OneOC is a perfect example of how we build bridges between the public and private sectors to create lasting change,” noted Tim Strauch, President & CEO for OneOC.“By working together, we're not only helping them achieve their goals – whether it's deepening community engagement, enhancing corporate social responsibility, or amplifying their philanthropic impact – but also empowering them to make a greater difference in the communities they serve.”

Trusted Tech Team is a leading provider of Microsoft licensing and cloud-based solutions focused on giving IT professionals complete confidence in the success of their business. Distinguished as one of the select few Microsoft CSPs to earn all six Microsoft Solutions Partner Designations, the company's approach revolves around placing people at the heart of IT strategy optimization – and disrupting the traditionally complex, costly, resource-intensive licensing procurement experience that has been the status quo. By making IT simple, Trusted Tech Team empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of security, AI, and IT infrastructure with ease. Over 40,000 customers rely on Trusted Tech Team for expert guidance on Microsoft licensing, support, and services needs. To learn more, visit trustedtechteam.com and follow on Link ed I n .

