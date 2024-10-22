Parkland Group Announces One Pengrui, Guangzhou South Complex Unveiled As A New Pearl River Landmark

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the evening of October 20, the grand inauguration ceremony of One Pengrui, Guangzhou South Complex, known as "Rare in the World, Unique in China," was held at the Wan Song Art Center of One Pengrui, Guangzhou. Mr. Wang Jianhua, Director and CEO of Parkland Group, delivered a speech on behalf of the group, expressing warm welcome to and reaffirming the company's mission to "add luster to the city, bring vibrancy to daily life."







With deep affection for his hometown and a belief in self-transcendence, Mr. Xu Hang is committed to creating a globally influential high-end living landmark for Guangzhou that is "rare in the world and unique in China."

One Pengrui, Guangzhou is a great boon for the rapid development of the Financial City, witnessing the urban development blueprint of "clustering along the river and expanding eastward." It is set to become the most convenient, healthy, and livable residence in the core area of Guangzhou, realizing the dream of "living an idyllic life apart from a secluded place."

The inauguration and lighting of the South Complex signify a new landmark at the Financial City, enriching and enhancing its skyline by the Pearl River. As an impetus to local development, this complex demonstrates the world-class development style of Guangzhou.

At the ceremony, Mr. Chen Zhouwen, Executive Director and Senior Vice President of Parkland Group, revealed the new positioning and development process of Beidisha Island. "As a gift we present to Guangzhou, Beidisha Ecological Park Island is expected to become a new node to support Guangzhou's eastward expansion strategy and the most anticipated attraction in the city," said Chen.

After more than a year of meticulous development, Beidisha Ecological Park Island is gradually coming to life from the beautiful blueprint of Parkland, scheduled to open early next year.

The event featured a special performance by the Norwegian national treasure band "Secret Garden", which presented a dreamy music feast of several world classic songs, resonating along the riverbank.

The completion of One Pengrui, Guangzhou South Complex marks realization of the design and dream, demonstrating the company's commitment to quality and innovation. The unique circular landmark complex gives expression to the philosophy of outer circle and inner square, with an ultimate floor height of 3.8-4 meters and a design without beam and column. The Sacred Heart Garden went through reshaping five times, and top-tier lifestyle was presented at Club 1 continuously, all reflecting Parkland's dedication to perfect detail and pursuit of excellence.

Inauguration of the South Complex is just the beginning. In the future, One Pengrui, Guangzhou will remain committed to its original aspiration, hold fast to its belief, and fulfill even more unimaginable missions in pursuit of its dream.

