Giftbit Makes Global Incentive Programs Easy, Automated, And Transparent

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global gift card and prepaid options and a single API make launching and running international rewards programs easy for companies of all sizes.

SEATTLE and VICTORIA, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftbit, a digital rewards provider that helps companies increase revenue and productivity, today launched a major update to their rewards offering global reach, automation, and transparency.

“The updated Giftbit platform is another step forward for the digital rewards industry, one that in the past has been characterized by waste, opaque pricing, and manual effort,” said Leif Baradoy, Giftbit's CEO.“Companies can now launch a modern automated incentive program in just a few clicks and know exactly where and how their rewards budget is being used.”

International Options Mean Something for Everyone

The expanded global platform makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to incentivize employees, recruit research participants, and reward customers. Giftbit's catalog now offers nearly 1000 gift card options, including dozens of options from countries in Europe, the UK, Australia, and India. In addition to the growing gift card options, Giftbit has also launched a new international prepaid card which can be used in over 100 countries.

Ease of Use and Automation That Can Reach Participants in Any Country

Giftbit's platform is automation-first. Its single API can power an entire global rewards program, meaning nobody has to juggle dozens of contracts and technical setups. By running their incentives through Giftbit, companies can automate what were once mundane and time-consuming reward fulfillment tasks.

For example, a market research firm can automatically send a digital gift card or prepaid card when a survey is completed or a sales organization can instantly reward employees when they hit a sales goal.

Transparent Financials and Customer-Friendly Pricing

Price transparency remains a core part of the newly expanded platform. In contrast to similar platforms, Giftbit gives customers a clear view into their program financials and offers innovative ways to save money or tap into revenue opportunities.

“If you've been wanting to launch or grow a rewards program but you've been turned off by the effort required, a fear of being ripped off, or a clunky international setup, the updated Giftbit platform is for you,” added Baradoy.

About Giftbit

Giftbit is a leading platform for digital reward and payout fulfillment, designed to help businesses achieve their goals with effective incentive programs. Knowing that rewards work , Giftbit offers a robust catalog of gift cards and prepaid cards, along with easy integration and transparent pricing. Giftbit ensures businesses can effortlessly motivate their prospects, customers, partners, and employees. Learn more about Giftbit at .

