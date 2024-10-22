First Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results



Net income was $8.7 million compared to $16.3 million reported for the same period of 2023;

Diluted net income per common share of $0.74 compared to $1.37 for the same period of 2023;

Return on average assets was 0.64% compared to 1.35% for the three months ended September 30, 2023;

Credit loss provision was $9.4 million compared to provision of $1.2 million for the third quarter 2023; and Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $19.9 million compared to $20.5 million for the same period in 2023.1



The Corporation further reported results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024:



Net income was $31.0 million compared to $48.3 million reported for the same period of 2023;

Diluted net income per common share of $2.63 compared to $4.02 for the same period of 2023;

Return on average assets was 0.82% compared to 1.33% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023;

Credit loss provision was $14.2 million compared to provision of $4.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023; and Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $51.1 million compared to $63.1 million for the same period in

________________

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporation's performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation's peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the third quarter of 2024 were $3.71 billion versus $3.15 billion for the comparable period in 2023, an increase of $558 million or 17.74%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $508 million or 15.89% from $3.20 billion as of June 30, 2024. Increases in average loans over both periods were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank as further detailed in Total Loans Outstanding section below.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of September 30, 2024, were $3.72 billion compared to $3.12 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $598 million or 19.17%. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $511 million or 15.96% from $3.20 billion as of June 30, 2024. The main driver of the increase was $467 million in loans acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition. Organic growth was primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans.

Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“During the quarter, we closed the acquisition of SimplyBank, which gives us access to very attractive markets in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia. We also experienced another sound quarter of loan and net interest income growth. During the quarter our net interest margin expanded, and we expect continued improvement in coming quarters.”

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, were $4.71 billion versus $4.00 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $705 million or 17.63%. Increases in average deposits over both periods were mostly a result of the acquisition of SimplyBank as further detailed in Total Deposits section below.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.72 billion as of September 30, 2024, compared to $4.04 billion as of September 30, 2023, a $676 million increase, or 16.74%. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $585.2 million, or 14.16%. $622 million in deposits were acquired in the SimplyBank acquisition. Non-interest bearing deposits were $831.6 million, and time deposits were $791.1 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $770.5 million and $471.6 million, respectively for the same period of 2023.

Shareholders' Equity

Shareholders' equity at September 30, 2024, was $566.0 million compared to $470.2 million on September 30, 2023. During the last twelve months, the Corporation has not repurchased any shares of its common stock. 518,860 shares remain available for repurchase under the current repurchase authorization. The Corporation paid a $0.45 per share quarterly dividend in July and declared a $0.45 quarterly dividend, which was paid on October 15, 2024.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $47.93 as of September 30, 2024, compared to $40.00 as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $7.93 per share, or 19.82%. Tangible Book Value per share was $37.84 as of September 30, 2024, compared to $32.10 as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $5.74 per share, or 17.88%.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation's tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 8.33% at September 30, 2024, compared to 8.04% at September 30, 2023.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $47.2 million, compared to $41.2 million reported for the same period of 2023, an increase of $6.0 million, or 14.63%.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was 3.78% compared to the 3.74% reported at September 30, 2023. On a linked quarterly basis, the net interest margin increased 21 basis points from 3.57% at June 30, 2024.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of September 30, 2024, were $14.1 million versus $12.6 million as of September 30, 2023. The increase was due primarily to the SimplyBank acquisition. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.38% as of September 30, 2024, versus 0.40% as of September 30, 2023.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $9.4 million, compared to $1.2 million for the third quarter 2023. The Corporation recorded $5.5 million in provision for the acquisition of SimplyBank. The increase in provision was also related to one previously identified credit, reflecting further deterioration in collateral values during the quarter.

Net Charge-Offs

Third quarter net charge-offs were $4.6 million compared to $2.1 million in the same period of 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation's allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2024, was $46.2 million compared to $39.0 million as of September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.24% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 1.25% as of September 30, 2023. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans increased 4 basis points from 1.20% as of June 30, 2024. The Corporation recorded $8.5 million in allowance for the acquisition of SimplyBank, which included $3 million to record purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) reserves.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 was $11.2 million and $11.6 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $38.6 million compared to $32.3 million in 2023. This includes $844 thousand of acquisition-related expenses during the quarter, as well as an overall increase in operating expenses as a result of the acquisition.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 64.43% for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, versus 59.57% for the same period in 2023.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $1.7 million versus $3.0 million for the same period in 2023. The effective tax rate for 2024 was 16.44% compared to 17.37% for 2023.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A., which is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 83 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. Additional information is available at

Investor Contact:

Rodger A. McHargue

Chief Financial Officer

P: 812-238-6334

E: ...