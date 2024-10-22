Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation To Launch Autism Knowledge Gateway At “An Evening To Advance Autism Care” Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event Details:



Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM EDT Location: The Tower Club, Vienna, VA



MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) , a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, and public health, is set to unveil the groundbreaking Autism Knowledge Gateway (AKG) at its upcoming "An Evening to Advance Autism Care" event. This exclusive gathering, taking place at The Tower Club in Vienna, VA, will bring together leading experts, clinicians, researchers and families impacted by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) for an evening of inspiration, learning and community building.

“The Autism Knowledge Gateway is dedicated to improving basic medical care for autistic patients by enabling over 40,000 peer-reviewed articles in an AI-powered research hub,” says Shawn Murphy, vice president, TLI.“This resource will pave the way for a new era of autism care by delivering evidence-based research directly into the hands of those who need it most-clinicians, caregivers and patients.”

This evening is about more than just raising awareness; it's about uniting the autism community around what is already known about medical care for autistic patients, even while we wait for major research studies that are still underway. The AKG will give healthcare providers the critical resources they need to deliver better medical care to ASD adults and children, while offering hope and support to families seeking answers for their loved ones.

The event will also feature a first look at the AKG platform, highlighting its key features, including:



A curated collection of over 40,000 peer-reviewed medical articles related to autism and comorbid conditions.

Extensive, categorized research database for easy searchability.

AI-powered insights to summarize research findings and connect them to common symptoms experienced by patients. Secure discussions for clinicians to collaborate on best practices.

Designed to improve treatment effectiveness and optimize clinician time, the AKG is positioned to transform ASD care by removing knowledge barriers that stand in the way of treating basic medical conditions that can impede quality of life for autistic patients.

Keri Schoenbrun, development director, TLI, expresses her excitement for the event and the Gateway's potential stating, "The Autism Knowledge Gateway is going to revolutionize how we approach autism care. It provides a critical link between research and real-world application, helping healthcare providers access the most up-to-date, peer-reviewed interventions. This event is a crucial step toward changing care conversations for autistic patients and their families."

The launch of the AKG comes at a time when healthcare spending for children with ASD is significantly higher than for their non-autistic peers, and many providers feel ill-equipped to meet the complex needs of this patient population. The AKG aims to close this gap by providing comprehensive, up-to-date resources and peer-reviewed medical interventions to improve patient outcomes.

Attendees will enjoy a plated dinner, cocktail hour and an engaging discussion, moderated by Bill Oldham, chairman and CEO, TLI. Alongside personal stories from patients and families, the discussion will include a range of perspectives across the community, including:



Neena Haider, PhD, Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School

Chris D'Adamo, PhD, Director of Research, Center for Integrative Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine

Lisa Ackerman, Executive Director and founder, TACA Dawn Loughborough, Parent and ASD Advocate

Together, they will provide valuable insights into the challenges faced and the promising innovations shaping the future of autism care.

For more information on how to participate in the event or to support the AKG, please visit Autism Knowledge Gateway .

About TLI

The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) is a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, innovating for superior prevention, treatment and outcomes for those facing life-altering medical diagnoses.TLI helps patients across the country and around the world find better healthcare outcomes. Visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

