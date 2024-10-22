Premier Sotheby’S International Realty Elevates Leadership Appointing Jackie Thiel As President

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Sotheby's International Realty has appointed veteran Jackie Thiel as its new president, marking a significant leadership strengthening for the prominent luxury brokerage. Thiel, with more than 30 years of experience in real estate leadership, most recently served as president of Long & Foster Real Estate, one of the largest independent real estate companies in the U.S.









In her previous role, Thiel oversaw operations for 200 offices and 9,000 agents across eight states, developing a strategic approach that drove growth and efficiency in highly competitive markets. Her deep industry knowledge and commitment to fostering advisor success position her as the ideal leader to support Premier Sotheby's International Realty's continued growth. Thiel will report directly to Budge Huskey, CEO, who will continue to lead the company's overall operations and strategy.

Budge Huskey commented on Thiel's appointment: "Jackie brings an exceptional blend of operational expertise and leadership experience, particularly in scaling large brokerages while respecting that culture is the foundation for success. Her commitment to advisor development and customer service perfectly aligns with our brand's values. I'm confident she will enhance our operational excellence and I'm very much looking forward to working closely with her as we chart the future together."

Thiel's responsibilities will include overseeing the day-to-day operations of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's expansive network, which includes more than 1,400 global real estate advisors across 40 offices in Florida and North Carolina. She will focus on strengthening advisor resources, expanding the firm's core services, and ensuring exceptional service delivery, while Huskey will lead the company's overarching strategy and growth initiatives.

Thiel expressed her enthusiasm about her new role, saying, "Premier Sotheby's International Realty is synonymous with excellence in luxury real estate. I am excited to collaborate with such a talented group of professionals and build on the company's strong foundation. Working alongside Budge, whose leadership has set such a high standard, is an honor, and together, we will continue to elevate the customer experience and reinforce our position as the leaders in the luxury market within our regional footprint."

A seasoned executive, Thiel has consistently been recognized for her leadership in advisor productivity, market share growth, and innovative brokerage strategies. Her appointment signals Premier Sotheby's International Realty's commitment to partner with the most talented professionals in the industry to expand its market presence in its numerous markets across Florida and North Carolina.

