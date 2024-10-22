USHBC Congratulates Jacquie Puente On Her Appointment As Chairwoman Of The USHCC Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , proudly congratulates Jacquie Puente on her appointment as the new Chairwoman of the Board of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC). Jacquie has a long history of championing equitable growth and fostering partnerships across diverse sectors in the and industries.Currently serving as Vice President of External Affairs at Comcast Corporation, Jacquie plays a key role in managing strategic partnerships and navigating policy issues that impact the media and technology landscape. Her ability to connect public, private, and nonprofit organizations has positioned her as a vital leader in driving economic and community advancement. Jacquie is part of a team that has helped Comcast become the leader in engaging and supporting minority communities throughout the nation, creating a new standard by which others are measured. Prior to joining Comcast, she provided high-level strategic communications advice to Fortune 100 companies on issues ranging from technology to government affairs.Her commitment to championing Hispanic business owners and entrepreneurs, along with her deep understanding of the challenges facing Hispanic businesses nationwide, has positioned her as a transformative leader. She has also served in key advisory roles for both government and industry, advocating for policies that promote small business growth and economic empowerment within the Hispanic community.Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), shared the following on behalf of the organization:"On behalf of the USHBC, I am delighted to congratulate Jacquie Puente on her appointment as Chairwoman of the USHCC. Jacquie's extensive experience in media and technology, combined with her ability to build impactful partnerships across diverse sectors, brings a unique and invaluable perspective to this role. Over the years, she has been an unwavering advocate for America's small businesses community, particularly women entrepreneurs. We look forward to working alongside her in the years to come as she helps advance the small business community across the country.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Katherine O'Hara

The O'Hara Project

+1 973-753-0488

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.