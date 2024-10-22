Strider Technologies Launches New Tailored Platform To Safeguard Academic Research From Emerging Global Threats

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc.

the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today released a version of its strategic intelligence specifically for academia. The first-of-its-kind toolkit delivers critical insights into collaborators and partners so universities and research institutions can illuminate and address state-sponsored risk in compliance with regulations to conduct research more securely.

With this tailored version of the platform, leading universities and research organizations gain comprehensive visibility into risks involving research, technology, personnel, and third-party partners so they can collaborate openly and

safely in today's competitive global environment.

"Open scientific collaboration is a cornerstone of social progress, but universities and research institutions are being targeted by adversarial nations looking to gain access to critical research and technology," said Greg Levesque, CEO and co-founder of Strider. "This new version of our platform comes at a critical juncture when Western governments are enacting more and more legislation to protect critical research. We will continue to build additional solutions to enable a level playing field for open, transparent international collaboration."

Strider's new solution for academia delivers universities and research institutions the strategic intelligence they need to protect researchers from state-sponsored risk and ensure compliance with government programs and other grant-funding institutions. The platform illuminates potential connections between an organization's talent and state-sponsored actors to ensure universities and research institutions can participate in open scientific collaboration without worry of stolen intellectual property or dual-use military application of their research.

One Platform. Three Distinct Capabilities.

Leveraging Strider's proprietary data and cutting-edge AI technologies, this new version of Strider's integrated global intelligence platform

delivers intelligence via three distinct capabilities: Search People; Search Organizations; and My People.

Search People

Provides the ability to quickly search and identify potential connections individuals may have with state-sponsored actors or entities. With Search People, users can quickly screen researchers, conference organizers, student applicants, donors, and visiting scholars for risk by identifying their affiliations with restricted government and military entities, as well as other industry and education associations. Clients can also leverage Strider's AI capabilities to analyze results against key government research security policies and regulations.

Search Organizations

Delivers visibility into state-sponsored relationships, including connections that third-party partners may have with restricted or high-risk entities like foreign governments, defense, research, or military organizations. With Search Organizations, academic institutions can better prevent partnering with organizations with connections to restricted entities and inadvertently falling out of compliance or putting their funding at risk.

My People

Provides an outside-in, open-source view of a university or research institution, helping to proactively identify which technologies and research topics are being targeted by state-sponsored actors. Additionally, My People highlights the individuals within an organization with expertise in those areas for easy identification for awareness training and additional education measures.

To learn more or request a demo of

Strider's Academic Platform, visit .

About Strider



Strider is the leading strategic intelligence company empowering organizations to secure and advance their technology and innovation. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology alongside proprietary methodologies, Strider transforms publicly available data into critical insights. This increased intelligence enables organizations to proactively address and respond to risks associated with state-sponsored intellectual property theft, targeted talent acquisition, and third-party partners. Strider has operations around the globe with offices in Salt Lake City, Washington, DC, London, and Tokyo.

