Austin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- size & Growth Analysis:

As per the S&S Insider Report,“ The Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market was valued at USD 25.64 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 70.49 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.93% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. ”









E-nose technology is emerging as a valuable tool for disease diagnosis in the healthcare sector. It has demonstrated significant potential in identifying and differentiating various respiratory illnesses. Studies reveal that this technology can analyze exhaled volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to effectively distinguish between conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), achieving impressive cross-validation values (CVV) of up to 85%. Furthermore, E-Nose technology has shown distinct VOC profiles for asthma and COPD patients, boasting an accuracy of 96%. Its capabilities extend to identifying specific phenotypes in asthma patients and categorizing COPD patients based on alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and airway bacterial colonization. In obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS), research indicates a sensitivity of 78% and specificity of 70%, making it a promising tool for clinical applications in monitoring airway obstructive diseases.

Get a Sample Report of Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market Forecast @

Dominant Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:



Airsense Analytics (e-nose® 1, e-nose® 4)

E-Nose Company (E-Nose System, E-Nose Sensor)

Alpha MOS (Heracles II, Astro 2)

Odotech (Odor Control Systems, Odor Monitoring Solutions)

Sensigent (SensiScope, SensiData)

E-Nose Technology (E-Nose Laboratory, E-Nose Pro)

SCIOsense (SCIOsense E-nose, SCIOsense Data Cloud)

Cambridge Sensotec (Rapidox 3100, Rapidox 2100)

G.A.S. Sensing (GAS SENSORS, G.A.S. E-nose)

ScentDetect (ScentDetect 1.0, ScentDetect 2.0)

Sensing Solutions (E-nose 1000, E-nose 2000)

Tellspec (Tellspec Food Scanner, Tellspec Analyzer)

Sensory Analytics (Sensory Analysis System, E-Nose Scanner)

E-Nose Lab (E-Nose Research System, E-Nose Sensor Suite)

Airsense (E-nose 2, E-nose 5)

Cortexica (Cortexica Platform, Cortexica E-nose)

Platometrics (Platometrics E-Nose, Platometrics Sensor System)

Molecular Vision (MV E-Nose, MV Aroma Analyzer)

Fruity Fresh (Fruity E-nose, Fresh Scanner) Vairus (Vairus E-nose, Vairus Analyzer)

"Market Segment Insights: Detailed Analysis Reveals Strategic Growth Pathways"

By Type:

Embedded sensors dominated the electronic nose (E-Nose) market with a 55% market share, due to their integration into various devices for continuous monitoring and real-time data collection. These sensors are compact and can be integrated into different applications, such as medical diagnostics, food safety, and environmental monitoring. Their ability to operate autonomously with minimal human intervention enhances their appeal in healthcare, where timely diagnosis is crucial. As demand grows for smart devices and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, embedded sensors are expected to maintain their leading position in the market.

By Technology:

Metal Oxide Semiconductor sensors (MOS) led the market in 2023 with a 41% market share, recognized for their high sensitivity and cost-effectiveness. These sensors detect gases and vapors through changes in resistance when exposed to different volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Their application spans multiple industries, including healthcare for disease diagnostics and food safety for detecting spoilage or contamination. As technology advances, the efficiency and reliability of MOS sensors are expected to enhance, further solidifying their dominance.

Do y ou Have a ny Specific Queries o r Need a ny Customiz e Research on E-Nose Market, Request for Analyst Call @

Key Market Segments:

By Type



Embedded Sensors Portable Devices

By Technology



Metal Oxide Semi-Conductor Sensors (MOS)

Quartz Crystal Microbalance (QCM)

Conducting Polymers (CP) Surface acoustic wave (SAW)

By End User



Military and Defense

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Waste Management (Environmental Monitoring) Others

"Navigating Regional Variations: Key Drivers and Challenges in Market Expansion"

In 2023, North America dominated the electronic nose (E-Nose) market with a market share of 33% thanks to its advanced technological infrastructure and significant investments in research and development. The region includes well-known businesses like Smiths Detection, which integrates E-Nose technology into security systems to detect threats. The growing demand for E-Nose utilization in monitoring food quality, the environment, and healthcare enhances North America's leadership status.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to have the highest CAGR between 2024-2032, due to rising industrialization and a growing focus on environmental and health safety. Countries like China and India are rapidly adopting E-Nose technologies to ensure the safety and quality of food. The growth of the market is being driven by the rising need for scent detection in various industries, such as pharmaceuticals and petrochemicals.

Recent Developments: