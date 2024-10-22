HOW MERIDIAN IS SECURING CROWDS FROM USA TO AUSTRALIA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Melbourne Marathon

IN FIRE DEPARTMENT BID MERIDIAN SCORES TOP POINTS

Peter Whitford, Meridian CEO

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Meridian Rapid Defense Group is continuing its rapid expansion across the United States, Canada and Australia as more organizations seek to protect crowds securely with the highly regarded Archer 1200 mobile barrier system.

Recently, over 60 Archer barriers and one of Meridian's Archer Rapid Gates were used to create a citywide safe zone for the more than 42,000 runners in the Melbourne marathon, the largest event of its kind in Australia.

“With so many people, competitors and spectators, out in the city during a marathon, it has to be the highest priority for event organizers to secure safe car-free zones,” said Peter Whitford, Meridian CEO.“Planners are finding the extraordinary mobility of the Archer barriers, compared to other more cumbersome systems, to be the perfect solution for keeping all those people safe.”

Mr. Whitford also spoke about a recent winning bid to supply Archer barriers to a large city fire department.“The department called for bids from six defense equipment companies. They were looking for a barrier system which was, of course, first and foremost effective in securing locations. They also took into account mobility and ease of setting up and I am proud to say Meridian came in with a 98% score. The next closest competitor scored 82%.”

Throughout the U.S., cities and in particular their police and fire departments are using the Archer barrier systems on a regular basis to secure city events. The main component is the Archer 1200 mobile barrier. It is made of 700lbs of U.S. made steel but can be rolled into position quickly by just one person. The barrier bears the red insignia of approval from the Department of Homeland Security.

Just last month another police department joined the hundreds of others putting their trust in Meridian. The Elk Grove Police Department in California is now equipped with a set of Archer 1200 barriers and trailer . The city made the purchase demonstrating their leadership in the growing demand for safer public spaces.

Meridian equipment was also present at the much-loved Highwood Pumpkin Festival in Illinois. A large number of street closures were needed for three days of live music and contests. Both barriers and the rapid gate system were deployed to ensure a safe and secure environment for the thousands of attendees.

